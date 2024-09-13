Worldcoin announced Wormhole's completion of a cross-platform bridge for World ID on the Solana blockchain.

Developers can now begin integrating World ID on Solana-based applications.

WLD is down over 2% despite the announcement.

Worldcoin (WLD) revealed in a press release on Friday that the Wormhole Foundation has successfully bridged the World ID solution to the Solana network. This move allows developers on Solana to begin integrating World ID on Solana-based apps. Meanwhile, WLD has been down over 2% in the past 24 hours.

Wormhole completes World ID bridge to Solana network

Worldcoin announced the expansion of World ID to the Solana blockchain on Friday through the completion of a bridging process by the Wormhole Foundation.

The identity-based project revealed in a press release that Wormhole, a Worldcoin Community Grants Wave1 recipient, successfully bridged World ID to Solana. This move enables builders on the Solana network to begin integrating World ID for human verification in their protocols.

World ID, developed by Worldcoin, is a decentralized identity solution designed to allow users to prove their uniqueness and humanity while maintaining privacy.

Big day for AI. Big day for humans.@wormhole brings World ID to @solana pic.twitter.com/LQYJLHg0gS — Worldcoin (@worldcoin) September 13, 2024

The solution was previously restricted to just the Ethereum blockchain, although cross-chain functionality was possible. With the bridge to Solana, user IDs that have previously been verified on the Ethereum blockchain can now be integrated across Solana protocols.

"With the integration of World ID and Wormhole Queries, developers can now easily build applications that prioritize real users across chains, improving trust in decentralized ecosystems," said Robinson Burkey, co-founder of the Wormhole Foundation.

WLD is down over 2% as the announcement has yet to impact its price. However, the token has seen over a 14% gain in the past week, bouncing from declines stirred by changes to its unlock schedule in July.