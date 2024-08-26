Token Unlocks data revealed the tokens with the highest supply increases over the past month and year.

SUI, Worldcoin, AltLayer and Arbitrum have witnessed the highest yearly supply increases.

ZETA and TIA will witness an additional 25% increase in supply within 26 and 38 days, respectively.

Token Unlocks data on Monday revealed that several tokens have witnessed high increases in their supply in the past month and over the last year. The statistics also show the number of days to a 25% supply for each of these tokens, with ZETA and TIA at the top of the list.

These are the tokens with the highest supply increase in the past year

According to a recent data from Token Unlocks, several tokens have seen the largest share of supply injection in the past year and over the last month.

Increasing circulating supply or impending heavy unlocks could negatively impact a token's price, especially if demand fails to rise. Hence, it's critical for investors to research a token's supply dynamics before investing.

The token supply dynamics analyzed the historical trends from each of these tokens to reveal those with the highest supply injection within the monthly and yearly timeframes.

The tokens highlighted include TIA, ZETA, WLD, XAI, ARKM, ID, SEI, PIXEL, ONDO, IO, W, ALT, SUI, ARB, ETHFI, MANTA, BLAST, ZRO, and AVAX.

The category of tokens with the highest monthly supply injection include Wormhole (W), AltLayer (ALT), and Zeta (ZETA), with an inflation rate of 32%, 42%, and 20%, respectively. This increase in their circulating supply has impacted the price of these tokens, as they are all down more than 8% at the time of writing.

Sui (SUI) and Worldcoin (WLD) lead the category of tokens with the highest yearly supply growth, with one-year inflation rates of 216% and 207%, respectively.

Tokens with rising supply

Arbitrum (ARB) and AltLayer (ALT) follow right behind with 127% and 110% supply growth. Token Unlocks suggests that these surges in supply reflect significant year-on-year issuance.

Additionally, Token Unlocks' analysis projects that ZETA and TIA will reach 25% of their supply within 26 and 38 days from today.

ZETA is set to release 15.7% of its current supply later in the week, which is worth $30 million. The token will experience high supply unlocks this week along with Optimism (OP) and Sui (SUI).