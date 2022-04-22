- Solana price readies itself for a move to $122 after recovering above the trading range’s midpoint.
- Investors can expect the run-up to extend to $135 if bullish momentum continues to pour in.
- A daily candlestick close below $80.76 will invalidate the bullish thesis for SOL.
Solana price has been consolidating below a stiff resistance barrier for quite some time. The recent uptick in buying pressure has pushed it above the said level, flipping it into a support floor. As a result, market participants can expect SOL to kick-start an explosive move to the upside.
Solana price awaits a breakout
Solana price set a range extending from $80.76 to $121.52 after it rallied 51% on January 24. SOL has been trading in between the two levels with no signs of escaping. Although SOL tried moving out of this range in April, the bulls were hammered down.
Often, rangebound moves sweep one side to collect liquidity and target the next limit to do the same. On a similar note, SOL price deviated below the swing low on February 20 and triggered an 83% rally.
This upswing set a swing high at $143.56 and was immediately followed by a corrective wave due to the bearish market structure combined with investor profit-taking. As a result, Solana price dropped 32% and reentered the range.
Additionally, the immense selling pressure also pushed it below the 50% retracement level at $101.70. As of April 11, Solana price began its consolidation below $101.70 and has not produced a substantial move away from it. Although SOL has managed to flip it into a support level, only a resurgence of buyers will kick-start an upswing.
Therefore, an uptick in buying pressure could propel SOL by 20% to retest the range high at $121.52. In a highly bullish case, SOL can extend the uptrend to tag the $136.92 level, bringing the sum total run-up to 32% from the current position - $103.2
SOL/USDT 1-day chart
Regardless of the recent flip of the $101.70 hurdle, a sudden shift in Bitcoin’s market structure will cause altcoins to go haywire. Such a development that sees Solana price produce a daily candlestick close below $80.76 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Early longers trapped, a move to $46,200 likely
Bitcoin price shows an interesting move to the downside to purge the sell-side liquidity before heading up to $46,200. Investors can expect BTC to stabilize between $40,100 to $40,500 and trigger a run-up to yearly open.
How ADA price can invoke its last bullish ace
Cardano price has been on a downtrend since it created a local top on March 28. Efforts to rally higher failed and ADA is now retracing lower, in search of stable support levels. ADA price has suffered a fatal setback.
Polkadot price is in a critical spot as the DOT price has fallen to $18.
Polkadot price hints at bearish power, as the price has failed to close above the invalidation level. DOT price has interesting signals as the bulls not have breached this week’s invalidation level. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a break at $19.45.
Algo price could go sideways for weeks if the technicals evolve
Algorand could take more time than hoped for as the bulls have failed to breakout. Traders should consider looking for better opportunities in the market. Algorand price looks like it could take a lot more time before a directional trend is confirmed.
Bitcoin: What are the odds for a 2022 bull run
BTC is positioned at a level that is likely to result in a quick run-up to key levels. The on-chain metrics are also suggesting the possibility of a spike in buying pressure that could trigger a full-blown bull run if certain hurdles are overcome.