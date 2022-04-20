- Solana price has not yet retested the bearish invalidation level.
- SOL price is retesting a breached triangle pattern.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis would be a break above $112.
Solana price is inching towards an end of correction confirmation. Risking money in SOL price is considered a high trade risk until the breach at $112 occurs.
Solana price says wait for confirmation
Solana price is seeing a significant resistance as the price failed to breach the $112 invalidation level of last week's bearish thesis. The counter-trend rally that occurred this week is certainly being considered while assessing the "Centralized Ethereum Killer" however, the best scenario for the uptrend has not yet occurred.
Solana price currently trades at $105 and is experiencing decent pressure from the bears.
The SOL price is likely to retest the triangle's apex in the days to come at $101. Solana enthusiasts could take a bite out of prices at this level, but the entry will be considered high risk. Solana price needs to break the previous $112 consolidation zone to confidently say the correction is over.
SOL/USDT 6-Hour Chart
If this bullish scenario occurs, the downward correction will be over. The SOL price could rally towards $120, followed by another pullback. Analysts will then look to join the future uptrend to ride the Solana price back to $150, resulting in a 40% increase from the current SOL price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
