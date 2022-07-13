- Cardano price has seen an uptick this morning in ASIA PAC trading.
- ADA price, however, has suffered a 12% devaluation in just three trading days.
- Expect to see this uptick be short-lived and set to trap bulls in the process.
Cardano (ADA) price has received an uppercut with price action evaporating another 12% of value. Although several cryptocurrencies are showing signs of a reversal this morning, traders must be aware of the technicals, as some could hold an unpleasant surprise when trying to pre-position for a recovery. As ADA price is trading nowhere near any supportive handles, expect to see a possible bull trap being formed with Cardano price still set to drop another 8% before hitting any support levels that could finally underpin price action for a bounce to the upside.
ADA price bouncing on thin air
Cardano price is showing similar patterns as most cryptocurrencies this morning after receiving a three-day losing streak that has been axing prices even further. Although no new lows have been printed for 2022, bulls need to trade this signal carefully as, in the case of Cardano, no fundamental support elements are nearby that could be used as an entry point, and no levels in the near vicinity to place their stops away safely. Bulls just jumping in on this current green daily candlestick are showing poor trade management and could be in for a bull trap with a squeeze of at least 8% or over, which is quite a negative loss to bear when positioning for a long to $0.50.
ADA price is thus a wait-and-see trade with traders awaiting the drop towards $0.388 or near $0.40 before starting to buy up. Several cryptocurrencies are showing that their price action is getting underpinned, which is a very good motivation to use for determining to go long, but also needs a supportive factual element on the chart as well. Stops can be placed below $0.38, and profit targets set at $0.50, making it a 1-to-6 trade, which is a good trading strategy worth venturing into.
ADA/USD Daily chart
Of course, risk to the downside comes with a catalyst that could bring ADA price action below $0.38. But even that would not be such a big issue as the previous current monthly S1 support level are close, near around $0.36. That is a very slim area for bears to move in before getting hit by the next profit-taking level. With the Relative Strength Index nearing very close to being oversold, fresh bears are refraining from adding or joining the downtrend for now.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
JUST IN: Bitcoin price tumbles as US CPI sees highest spike in four decades
Bitcoin price reacted negatively to the US CPI data, wiping overnight gains. The inflation rate hit 9.1% in June 2022, the highest point in four decades.
Polygon's Matic seeing a battlefield at a technical moving indicator
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Polygon price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where MATIC could be heading next.
Ripple traders hibernating between $0.30 and $0.37
Ripple (XRP) price ranges between a narrow bandwidth as the woes in global markets are muting any potential upside moves.
Shiba Inu holders beware! Fake SHI, TREAT have hit the market
Shytoshi Kusama confirmed updates in the development of the algorithmic stablecoin SHI and TREAT.
Warning: 150,000 Bitcoin tokens about to flood the market could trigger sell-off
Bitcoin price is attempting to move higher against a massive cluster of resistance levels, all of which are working to stop its bullish momentum. Investors need to be careful trading around this level as it could witness some serious volatility in the market.