- Lido takes the first batch of simple DVT validators to live, a step taken to decentralize the protocol.
- Lido leveraged technology to expand the protocol to multiple node operators, inviting both solo and community stakers.
- LDO price adds 4% on the day, climbing to $2.035 on Friday.
Lido DAO (LDO) is a blockchain that facilitates and offers users rewards for staking Ether. The protocol has taken the first batch of simple Distributed Validator Technology (DVT) live. To simplify, Lido is decentralizing, increasing the number of nodes, and opening validators to solo and community stakers. LDO price is edging up on Friday, trading near $2.035 and registering around 4% gains on the day.
Lido works on decentralizing the project
Lido announced that the Simple DVT Module went live on Thursday. Some months earlier, on October 26 2023, the Lido DAO community voted on the deployment of the module and took the first steps in decentralizing the protocol further.
The first batch of Simple DVT validators on Lido are now active pic.twitter.com/HbgHQwy8sv— Lido (@LidoFinance) May 2, 2024
At its core, DVT as a system operates similarly to a multsig (multiple partners and consensus needed for access or control) setup for running a validator. Rather than relying on a single node operator, DVT will allow single and community stakers to fulfil validator responsibilities.
A node operator behind the X handle @KimonSh said that there are a total of 109 nodes, as of May 2.
Solo stakers using Lido are here!— KimonShannon (@KimonSh) May 2, 2024
The Lido Node Operator set now has 109 total Node Operators - that's 195% growth with only @ObolNetwork Cohort 1!
Are you ready to see hundreds of Node Operators using the Lido protocol to run validators? https://t.co/2dwTyvg3mP
LDO traders react positively to news
LDO price edges up to $2.035 on Friday. The staking token adds 4% to its value in the day. LDO is climbing towards the Point of Control (PoC) on the Volume Profile indicator, at $2.345. This marks nearly 15% gains from the current price of $2.035.
LDO price has rallied consistently for the past three days. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows green histogram bars above the neutral line and MACD crossover above the signal line, a bullish sign for LDO buyers.
LDO/USDT 1-day chart
A failure to rally to resistance at $2.345 could invalidate the bullish thesis. In this case, LDO could test support at April 30 low of $1.817.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
