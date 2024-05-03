- Bitcoin and Ethereum options worth $2.4 billion are set to expire on Friday.
- Data from Greeks.live shows that the options market looks bullish
- The intelligence firm identified block trades that look bullish, $65,000 calls for BTC with expiration in September and December.
Bitcoin and Ethereum options market looks bullish on Friday, according to data from intelligence tracker Greeks.live. The firm said it has identified two Bitcoin calls that show an underlying bullish sentiment among market participants.
Bitcoin made a comeback above $60,000 on Friday, up nearly 7% from Wednesday’s low of $56,552, after the publication of a lower-than-expected increase in US Nonfarm Payrolls.
Billions in Bitcoin, Ethereum options head to expiry
Analysts at Greeks.live identified Bitcoin call options that are unusual and have not been seen in a long time. Two noteworthy ones included $65,000 calls with expiration dates of September and December, both of which paid 93 BTC, approximately $3.35 million.
A call option is a contract that gives the user the right to buy at a specified price within a time period. $65,000 calls with a September and December expiration date is therefore bullish since it implies options traders expect the asset’s price to rally and exceed this level by the end of this time period.
Bitcoin $65,000 call for September and December
The second noteworthy trade is a September call ratio spread strategy. An options trader took a position to buy 600 BTC and sell 1,200 BTC at a net paid premium of 45 BTC. Specifics include the purchase of one copy of a $60,000 call and corresponding sell of two $90,000 calls.
The net option paid premium is the total amount the options trader will receive for selling one or more options while simultaneously purchasing others. This includes the puts and calls mentioned in a strategy.
Apart from that, a total of $2.4 billion in options, 23,000 BTC options with a notional value of $1.4 billion, and 330,000 Ether options for $1 billion, are expiring on Friday. Analysts at Greeks.live predict weakening of market confidence and said that volatility of all major terms could continue to decline.
May 3 Options Data— Greeks.live (@GreeksLive) May 3, 2024
23,000 BTC options are about to expire with a Put Call Ratio of 0.49, a Maxpain point of $61,000 and a notional value of $1.4 billion.
330,000 ETH options are due to expire with a Put Call Ratio of 0.36, Maxpain point of $3,000 and notional value of $1… pic.twitter.com/mEA4PV98C3
Bitcoin price is $60,666 and Ether is exchanging hands at $3,035 at the time of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
