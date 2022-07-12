Now it appears the bearish trend could get a lot more powerful. Safest Invalidation for the bearish decline will be a close above $0.50. If the bulls can besiege the $0.50 barrier, they could induce a buyers' frenzy targeting $0.68, resulting in a 40% increase from the current Cardano price.

While several bullish trade setups last week provided hours/days to move profitable positions to break even, the Cardano price moved in total opposition. The ADA price fell "penny-from-Eiffel" style showing no remorse for the bullish optimists on the three-hour chart.

Cardano price currently trades at $0.42. Traders who partook in last week's 2.75-1 Risk-to-Reward trade setup are enjoying the ongoing calamity as the first bearish target at $0.41 is moments away from being actualized. Despite all of the bullish signals in the market last week, Analysts at FX street maintained Cardano's overall bearish feel. Though it was a difficult call to make, Cardano's demise proves the theory that "all boats lift with a rising tide" untrue in the Cryptocurrency market.

Cardano price validates last week's bearish trade setup as the bears are now in profit 12% since the plummet was prophesied. An additional fall to $0.20 is now on the table. If the bulls do not show up to recover the ADA price, soon expect the latter.

