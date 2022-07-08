- Cardano price has fallen below the 21-day simple moving average.
- ADA price shows bearish volume on intra-hour time frames.
- Invalidation of the downtrend is a breach above $0.50.
Cardano price shows subtle signs of concern. It is not the best digital asset in the bunch currently. Best to consider finding a more promising opportunity.
Cardano price is untrustworthy
Cardano price, like many cryptocurrencies, shows retaliation amidst the bearish onslaught prevalent for several weeks. However, subtle cues still show that the ADA price might not be ready for the anticipated bull run.
Cardano price currently trades at $0.46 after rallying to a high of $0.49 during the Asian market session on July 8, 2022. The profit-taking consolidation has subtly gone too far as the bulls have breached through the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) on the 3-hour chart. Consecutive indecision-doji candles have been printed since the breach, which confounds early evidence of bearish rejection at the SMA. Additionally there seems to be bearish presence within the current downtrend move on the Volume Profile Indicator.
ADA/USDT 3-Hour Chart
Traders should stay clear from placing an early entry. There may be better opportunities in the coming days as the Bitcoin price shows promising technicals. A break below the 8-day moving average at $0.45 could be the catalyst to a future liquidity hunt targeting $0.40.
Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a break and definitive candle close above $0.50. If the bulls breach this level, they may be able to rally as high as $0.55, resulting in a 19% increase from the current Cardano price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
