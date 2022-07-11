- Tezos price set up a bullish formation over the weekend.
- XTZ price is taking a turn for the worse, set to turn into a bearish breakout.
- Expect to see at least a 15% decline in value with year-to-date lows at risk.
Tezos (XTZ) price held some good cards over the weekend as a bullish triangle was underway with the monthly pivot at $1.66 and a technical moving average just above set for the taking. The bullish setup is vanishing as sentiment got a turn on Monday morning, with ASIA PAC in deep negative numbers as China has locked down a few big-city blocks in Shanghai, adding to more supply chain issues. Add that to the energy crunch in Europe and speculation on higher inflation in the US and you see the tone setting for a bear market where cryptocurrencies are the least favourite segment investors want to be in.
XTZ faces headwinds from global markets
Tezos price has been trying to break above the base of the bullish triangle at $1.66, which is the monthly pivot for July at that level. Unfortunately, bulls needed three tests and failed, in the end, to break above the level and try to attack the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) that comes in just above the pivot at $1.70. Seeing that XTZ price action is taking a step back, together with the significant drop in the stock market, expect this trade to wobble and possibly collapse.
XTZ price will signal the end of this bullish triangle when the green ascending trend line is broken to the downside. With six confirmed tests for support, this trend line is massively important, and thus when it breaks, will send a signal to traders that should not be ignored as a steamrolling reversal will happen. XTZ price will pare back all gains and drop back towards $1.30, erasing all gains on the docket for July, and could even overshoot towards $1.20, testing new lows for the year.
XTZ/USD Daily chart
With a correction this early in the week, a turnaround gets triggered often later in the week. That would mean that after this selloff, the worst is over for Tezos for this week, and it could only see a further squeeze to the upside with a break above the monthly pivot and the 55-day SMA. This would open some room for an extended area towards $2.10 with the monthly R1 resistance and the upper side of the longer-term trend channel in play to cap price action for now.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets await a greener start to the week
Bitcoin price is retracing to a stable support area which suggests a potential rally might be on its way. This development has also pushed Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins down before the recovery bounce appears.
SEC v. Ripple: Defendants and regulator in conflict over expert reports
The SEC and payment giant Ripple are embroiled in a battle over the regulator's motion to exclude expert testimony and keep it out of public scrutiny. Defendants believe the regulator's position is extreme and unsupported by evidence.
Assessing the risk-reward ratio for this Cardano price setup
Cardano price has been consolidating since the second week of June with no signs of a clear breakout. However, in this sideways movement, ADA seems to have formed a bullish reversal setup that could be the key to escaping the ranging markets.
Bitcoin’s stabilization could be key for LUNA price to trigger a move to $3.5
LUNA price shows the formation of a bottom reversal setup that could trigger a bullish move. Investors need to pay close attention to the immediate support level, a breakdown of which could result in further descent.
Warning: 150,000 Bitcoin tokens about to flood the market could trigger sell-off
Bitcoin price is attempting to move higher against a massive cluster of resistance levels, all of which are working to stop its bullish momentum. Investors need to be careful trading around this level as it could witness some serious volatility in the market.