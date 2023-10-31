US Fed interest rate preview: Two scenarios for Bitcoin and Ethereum prices

- Bitcoin and Ethereum prices are close to key psychological levels, $34,400 and $1,800, ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.
- Cryptocurrencies in the top 10 by market capitalization noted an increase in their prices in the week leading up to the Fed’s decision.
- Traders foresee a 98.2% probability that the US Federal Reserve will leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday.
Bitcoin price rallied throughout October 2023, marking another profitable month for BTC holders. The upcoming US Federal Reserve interest rate decision has the potential to make or break Bitcoin’s price rally.
Altcoins like Ethereum will probably follow Bitcoin’s coattails. A vast majority of market participants expect the interest rate to remain unchanged and a small percentage anticipate a rate cut by the US central bank.
Also read: Federal Reserve Preview: Powell set to lift US Dollar by leaving door open to more hikes
US Fed interest rate preview: Two scenarios for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency prices
Scenario 1: US Fed leaves rates unchanged
According to the CME Fed Watch Tool, there is a 98% probability that the US Ccentral bank will leave interest rates unchanged on November 1. In September 2023, Bitcoin price noted no stark movements as the Fed left interest rates unchanged. A similar outcome is expected, in response to the Federal Reserve’s November 1 decision.
CME Fed Watch tool and expectation of interest rate hike
Bitcoin price could witness short-term volatility, with BTC hovering close to the $34,400 level. BTC is likely to momentarily retrace its weekly gains of 4.33%, a recovery in the asset’s price could follow soon after.
Bitcoin’s rally is largely driven by the anticipation of a spot BTC ETF approval by the US financial regulator Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC’s decision could therefore influence BTC price directly, as opposed to unchanged interest rates.
Scenario 2: US Fed cuts interest rates
Market participants believe that there is a 1.8% probability of an interest rate cut. In the event of a rate cut, risk assets like Bitcoin and altcoins are expected to rally. Typically, a rate cut makes it cheaper to borrow funds and engage in leveraging risk assets like Bitcoin for gains. An increase in demand and inflow of funds to the asset likely drive prices higher.
It is important to note that the interest rate cut is highly unlikely. Investors are focused on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech to identify whether more interest rate hikes are on the horizon.
Expert analysis on likelihood of further rate hikes
Yohay Elam, lead analyst at FXStreet analyzed the Fed’s interest rate decision and the possibility of future rate hikes in his post here. Elam notes that the Federal Reserve's overnight rate stands at a range of 5.25%-5.50%, above both measures of inflation. The US Central bank has slowed the pace of its rate hikes and settled for one interest rate increase in the past three meetings.
While market participants expect another “no change” decision from the US Fed, the Central bank left room for another hike in 2023. Elam says,
“The bank's dot plot showed a target of 5.6% by year-end, leaving the door open to another move. With no new forecasts at this juncture, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will likely insist on another move, leaving his options open. One reason to do that is the buoyant jobs market.”
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices hover at crucial levels
Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization are hovering around crucial levels, ahead of the bank’s decision on Wednesday. Bitcoin price sustained above $34,400 while Ethereum is trading above its $1,800 psychological level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance could lose its top spot as institutions pour $326 million into crypto investment products
The world’s largest derivative market is now close to becoming the world’s leading Bitcoin Futures market as well, potentially replacing Binance. The CME Group is poised to overtake Changpeng Zhao’s company in this regard, given how much institutions are exhibiting interest in Bitcoin at the moment.
This Solana-based token has rallied by 101% in a week and could reignite the meme coin rally
Solana is making the headlines with Breakpoint at the moment as the month of crypto conferences is upon us. Starting Monday, the developer meetup is expected to generate some significant bullishness for SOL as well as the entire ecosystem.
Bitcoin price nears $35,000, but this is why waiting until mid-December to start buying is ideal
Bitcoin price heading towards $35,000 has induced optimism in investors after the recent rally resulted in significant profits for them.
AI tokens INJ, AGIX rally by 30% in a week ahead of ChatGPT creator’s developer conference
The reign of Artificial Intelligence tokens peaked in Q1 this year after ChatGPT thrust the technology into the limelight. However, since Q2, not only has the bullishness subsided, but the demand has too, resulting in the cryptocurrencies losing their value.
Bitcoin: To buy BTC dips or book profits?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has maintained an uptrend since early 2023. Although the bulls fumbled in September, they are back on track. While a further ascent is likely, BTC needs tailwinds, which may or may not come in the form of an ETF approval. On the contrary, the recent rally seems toppy and is likely to trigger a correction.