Share:

SUI has a 34.62 million token unlock event lined up for November 3.

With 4% of SUI token supply unlocked this week, the asset is likely to battle intense selling pressure.

Though SUI fundamentals reveal bullish outlook, the Layer 1 blockchain token is at a risk of price decline.

SUI, a Layer 1 blockchain token, is gearing up for a $15.88 million token unlock event. Token unlock events are typically considered bearish for the asset as they increase selling pressure on the asset. SUI price is likely to decline with 4% of its supply entering circulation this week.

Also read: SEC to consider up to ten Bitcoin ETF applications as markets price in approvals

SUI token unlock scheduled for November 3

Based on data from the tracker token.unlocks.app, smart contract token SUI has an unlock lined up for November 3. 34.62 million tokens worth $15.88 million will be unlocked. Of the unlocked tokens, 34.62 million or 4% of the circulating supply will be assigned to the community access program.

Another 900,000 tokens are assigned to a linear unlock, for 26 days.

SUI token unlock

As the volume of SUI tokens in circulation increases, it contributes to rising selling pressure on the asset. SUI price climbed 7.92% over the past week, breaking out of its multi-month downtrend. The unlock event is set to trigger a trend reversal in the short term.

SUI fundamentals signal bullish strength

While the upcoming token unlock is likely a bearish catalyst for SUI, fundamentals hint at a long-term bullish outlook. In a recent tweet, SUI shared statistics like average daily volume and Total Value Locked (TVL).

The TVL of SUI has climbed consistently over the past month. SUI’s TVL hit $70.29 million, marking a milestone for the Layer 1 blockchain token. Higher TVL is indicative of rising popularity of the asset among market participants.

Average daily volume and TVL continue to soar on Sui, with TVL now at $70M!



The strong upward trend in TVL reflects a growing trust in the network.



Combined with the increased liquidity and depth of volume, it affirms that the Sui DeFi ecosystem is healthy and robust.❤️ pic.twitter.com/gq2BqJSjLy — Sui (@SuiNetwork) October 28, 2023

The second fundamental catalyst is SUI’s announcement of Atomic Wallet integration. Over 5 million Atomic Wallet users now have access to SUI token and its ecosystem, signaling growth in the Layer 1 blockchain protocol.

Here's a reason to celebrate this Monday: @AtomicWallet is now integrated with Sui. https://t.co/RsTvCl1Kxu — Sui (@SuiNetwork) October 30, 2023

Despite bullish fundamentals, the technical outlook on SUI price is bearish.

Technical analysis: SUI holders brace for likely decline

SUI price is $0.4538 on Binance. After yielding nearly 8% gains over the past week, SUI is likely headed towards a pullback. As seen in the SUI/USDT one-day price chart below, SUI price is above its two long-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), 10-day at $0.4422 and 50-day at $0.4487.

The Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $0.5531 and $0.5727 acts as a resistance for SUI price. In the event that SUI price crosses the resistance and the gap is filled, the token is likely to resume its downward trend.

The 10-day and 50-day EMAs at $0.4422 and $0.4487 are likely to act as a support.

SUI/USDT one-day price chart on Binance

The Fibonacci Retracement of the decline from SUI’s all-time high at $1.994 in May, to $0.4171 in mid-September marks support for the Layer 1 blockchain token in the event of a correction. If SUI price breaks down support at the 10-day and 50-day EMAs, the asset could hit the $0.4171 level.