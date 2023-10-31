UNIBOT price plunges 32% as the Telegram based crypto trading bot is compromised

- Telegram based UNIBOT is hacked, attacker is transferring meme coins from users and exchanging for Ethereum.
- The current size of the exploit is $600,000 according to Scopescan.
- UNIBOT price nosedived 32% in response to the exploit.
Telegram based crypto trading bot, Unibot, is suspected of having suffered an exploit. The attacker has moved Unibot user’s meme coins and exchanged them for Ether, according to an on-chain tracker.
UNIBOT users lose $600,000
Hackers exploited Unibot users and attempted to move their funds off the platform, early on Tuesday. According to data from on-chain tracker Lookonchain, the exploit size is $600,000. Scopescan suggests that hackers are exchanging user’s meme coins for Ethereum.
A hacker attacked @TeamUnibot and is stealing the assets of users.— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) October 31, 2023
As of now, the stolen assets have exceeded $600K.
If you use #Unibot, please move your funds to other wallets or revoke approvals of the contract as soon as possible.
0x126c9FbaB3A2FCA24eDfd17322E71a5e36E91865 pic.twitter.com/ioObZ3WAyR
The tracker identified the attackers’ address and recommended that access for the contract be revoked.
.@TeamUnibot seems exploited, the exploiter transfers memecooins from #unibot users and is exchanging them for the $ETH right now.— Scopescan ( . ) (@0xScopescan) October 31, 2023
The current exploit size is ~$560K
Exploiter address:https://t.co/ysyTmgUAit pic.twitter.com/MF85Fdk892
Unibot users are advised to move their funds off the platform, to safeguard against the exploit. According to intelligence tracker Beosin Alert, the root cause of the attack is a CAII injection. This allows an exploiter to pass custom malicious data to transfer tokens out of Unibot users’ wallets.
#Unibot exploited— Beosin Alert (@BeosinAlert) October 31, 2023
Hacker:https://t.co/vSnl9xNmBD
The root cause is CAll injection, where an attacker can pass custom malicious calldata into the 0xb2bd16ab() method to transfer tokens approved to Unibot contracts.
Users need to revoke approval for… pic.twitter.com/7PYJVwO6Ga
UNIBOT price bleeds 32% in response to attack
Based on data from CoinGecko, UNIBOT price declined by 32%, in response to the attack on the trading bot. At the time of writing, UNIBOT is exchanging hands at $38.69.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
