Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI prepares for a 25% spike, eyeing new record highs

- Uniswap is getting ready to move to new all-time highs around $28.
- A double-bottom pattern suggests that UNI is drawing closer to a breakout point.
- The IOMAP shows the difficulty in the upswing, bringing to light the possibility of consolidation.
Uniswap has recovered from the most recent dip to $17. The losses came into the picture after the decentralized finance token (DeFi) hit an all-time high of $24. Resistance intensified, making it difficult for the bulls to rally above $25. Meanwhile, a critical technical pattern suggests that UNI is on the verge of lifting off to new all-time highs around $28.
Uniswap nurtures the ultimate technical breakout
Uniswap is trading at $21 at the time of writing. The cryptocurrency has also stepped above the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, validating the current uptrend.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) hints at the trend is flipping bullish in the same timeframe. The indicator has settled above the midline. In addition to that, the MACD line (blue) almost crosses above the signal line.
A comprehensive look at the chart brings to light the formation of a double bottom. The pattern is regarded as a trend reversal in technical analysis that is shaped following extended downtrends when two “bottoms’ appear on the chart.
As the price nears the second bottom, selling pressure starts to diminish, leading to a bullish impulse. After the price breaks the neckline (horizontal trendline), a significant move follows. In the same way, if Uniswap slices through the neckline, we can expect the price to make a 25% move to new record highs around $28.
UNI/USD 4-hour chart
The expected uptrend could materialize due to increased buying volume since whales appear to be on a buying spree. According to Santiment, holders with 1 million to 10 million UNI have grown significantly over the last 30 days from 57 to 65.
The improvement in these large holders is a positive impact on the price of the token because of the volume they move. Therefore, if buying pressure continues to soar, Uniswap could soon hit a new high.
Uniswap holder distribution
Looking at the other side of the picture
The IOMAP model by IntoTheBlock suggests that Uniswap is likely to consolidate at the current price level before a breakout comes into the picture. A robust seller congestion zone runs from $21.3 to $21.7. Here, roughly 2,300 addresses had previously bought approximately 9.1 million UNI.
Uniswap IOMAP chart
On the flip side, immense support has been put in place to ensure that declines are avoided. For now, the most substantial support runs from $20.3 to $20.8. Here, about 2,800 addresses are profiting from the roughly 13.2 million UNI. It is doubtful that losses will slice through this area, thus validating the consolidation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The Graph Price: GRT on the brink of another leg up to $5
The Graph nears a breakout despite the resistance at $2.5. A bull flag pattern on the 12-hour chart adds credence to the bullish outlook. GRT’s declining network growth may hinder the expected breakout.
Cardano: ADA sits on stable support preparing for a 60% breakout
ADA price seems to be finding a foothold above the $0.87 support level before entering a new uptrend. A confluence of bullish signals notes that an upswing is inevitable if it closes above the $0.92 level.
Yearn Finance price could double within the next few weeks as buying pressure mounts
If the price broke out of an ascending triangle pattern recently forecasting a potential 90% upswing to $76,500. Rejection at this crucial supply barrier could lead to a correction towards $30,000.
Breaking: Bitcoin breaks $50,000 as momentum builds for another leg up
Bitcoin has, for the first time in history, broken above the $50,000 mark. The journey to this incredible milestone became apparent over the weekend, but bulls lost steam.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.