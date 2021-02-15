Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI bulls buy the dip and aim for $28 if this key level breaks

Uniswap price had a violent sell-off from $21 down to $16.8 in a matter of hours.

UNI Bulls bought the entire dip, pushing the digital asset above $20 again.

Uniswap price remains contained inside an ascending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart.

Uniswap price was trading around $21 before a massive sell-off that happened within two hours and pushed the digital asset down to $16.84. Bulls managed to buy most of the dip within the next 12 hours.

Uniswap price is poised for a massive breakout

Uniswap has formed an ascending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart and defended the lower support trendline despite a massive sell-off. Bulls now aim for a rebound towards the upper boundary of the pattern at $24.

UNI/USD 12-hour chart

The most crucial resistance level is the upper trendline at $24. A breakout above this point can quickly drive Uniswap price towards $28. This price target is determined by using the height of the pattern as a reference point.

On the other hand, losing the key support level of $20 which coincides with the 26--EMA on the 12-hour chart, would have the same price target of $16.8 that the bears managed to hit on the sell-off. The only difference would be that Uniswap price closes there.