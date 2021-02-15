Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI bulls buy the dip and aim for $28 if this key level breaks

- Uniswap price had a violent sell-off from $21 down to $16.8 in a matter of hours.
- UNI Bulls bought the entire dip, pushing the digital asset above $20 again.
- Uniswap price remains contained inside an ascending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart.
Uniswap price was trading around $21 before a massive sell-off that happened within two hours and pushed the digital asset down to $16.84. Bulls managed to buy most of the dip within the next 12 hours.
Uniswap price is poised for a massive breakout
Uniswap has formed an ascending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart and defended the lower support trendline despite a massive sell-off. Bulls now aim for a rebound towards the upper boundary of the pattern at $24.
UNI/USD 12-hour chart
The most crucial resistance level is the upper trendline at $24. A breakout above this point can quickly drive Uniswap price towards $28. This price target is determined by using the height of the pattern as a reference point.
On the other hand, losing the key support level of $20 which coincides with the 26--EMA on the 12-hour chart, would have the same price target of $16.8 that the bears managed to hit on the sell-off. The only difference would be that Uniswap price closes there.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
