Uniswap price action could lose 44% if bulls can not defend $22

- Uniswap price action has set up a bull trap.
- With the downtrend still intact, bulls are scrambling to protect $22.
- If $22 breaks, expect support to evaporate and give bears a free ride to $13.
Uniswap (UNI) has formed a bull trap in its downward trend. With bulls licking their wounds, expect fewer support at $22. A break would spell more downside risk towards $13 for October
Uniswap bulls wait for the stoplights to turn green, but support is weak
Uniswap bears have had great success trapping the bulls. Buyers attempted to break the downtrend by breaking the red descending trendline. A failed break above the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $26 trapped a lot of bulls with stops that ran below that same SMA and just below the red descending trendline.
On that note, UNI bears are further dictating Uniswap price action with a well-respected descending trendline that forms the continuation basis of the current downtrend. This pushes price action further towards $21.05. Although in the past it has been quite respected in Uniswap, this level has been broken already too many times.
As bulls have been stopped on several attempts, these support levels will not be defended much more. As Uniswap prices will start to dip lower and lower, expect bears not to find too much resistance in their way. With that, $19.30 is in the same camp as holding some but not providing substantial support. This clears the road towards the $13 low from June 23.
Unless market sentiment can shift towards risk with some positive catalyst, Uniswap price action could see bulls come in rapidly and firing at all cylinders with a quick breakout trade above the red descending trend line. A first exciting price target would be $26, with both the 55-day and the 200-day SMA as resistances.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Terra completes network update, bridging LUNA with Cosmos, Solana, and Polkadot
Terra’s upgrade to Columbus 5 is on, expected to bring more scalability and features for projects. Columbus 5 is Terra’s most significant one yet since it introduces a new “burn” policy.
Switzerland national postal service to debut crypto stamp on polygon
The Swiss crypto stamp is a digital collectible linked to a traditional physical stamp issued by the Swiss Post.
Chainlink to deceive investors as LINK price eyes 30% breakout
Chainlink price began its consolidation after a steep descent that started on September 7. This coiling up could be confusing to investors as LINK could pull a 180.
SafeMoon price has 26% gains on the table
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on SafeMoon price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how SAFEMOON will breakout.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.