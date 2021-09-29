Titan believes the three cryptos will outperform others as they become more widely adopted.
Titan has added ALGO, LINK and UNI to the actively managed crypto portfolio it launched in August following its Series B raise led by Andreessen Horowitz, the company said Tuesday.
-
The fintech app said the additions would give it exposure to oracles (via LINK), decentralized finance (via UNI) and smart-contract base layers (via ALGO), categories the company believes will outperform the benchmark as adoption continues to grow.
-
“These new cryptos represent what Titan believes to be great long-term compounders in line with Titan’s time-tested investment philosophy,” Gritt Trakulhoon, crypto investment analyst at Titan, told CoinDesk via email.
-
Titan initially said its Titan Crypto portfolio would have a collection of five to 10 cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, ADA and XLM. On Tuesday, the company said that along with the additions, it would be trimming the fund’s positions in BTC, ETH and ADA, and fully exiting its position in XLM.
-
Titan manages approximately $500 million for over 30,000 clients. It set up Titan Crypto to make it easier for customers to invest in crypto.
-
Its investment team will make monthly adjustments to the allocations and coins contained in the crypto portfolio based on performance, the company said.
