- UNI price looks ready for a massive bounce aiming for $2.8.
- The digital asset has already experienced a significant 11% price spike in the past hour.
UNI has plummeted by more than 77% since its all-time high at $8.6 on September 18. Although UNI bulls are still facing a lot of hurdles ahead, it seems that several indicators and on-chain metrics have turned in their favor.
UNI price ready to rebound towards $2.8 in the short-term
The TD sequential indicator has presented a strong buy signal on the 12-hour chart at $1.83 which seems to be getting validated as the price of UNI is already at $2 and climbing. A spike in buying pressure can easily drive UNI’s price towards $2.8.
UNI/USDT 12-hour chart
Looking at the Global In/Out of the Money chart, we can observe that the most significant resistance area is between $2.55 and $2.94 with a volume of 53.8 million UNI bought by 6,050 addresses.
UNI IOMAP chart
The most recent Uniswap governance proposal to reward 12,619 addresses with 400 UNI each did not pass, which has saved the digital asset from experiencing even more selling pressure. Furthermore, the IOMAP also shows a robust support level at $1.7 when compared to the resistance above.
This massive support point at $1.7 also means that a failure to hold it can be catastrophic for the digital asset. As there are no other support levels on the way down, we could see UNI’s price slip towards $1.5 and potentially as low as the psychological level at $1.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
