Uniswap Technical Analysis: UNI upswing to $2.6 hits the takeoff threshold

- UniSwap resumes the uptrend, but stalls under $2.5 as consolidation creeps in.
- The buying pressure is mainly from the whales holding over 10 million UNI; more upside action is expected.
Uniswap managed to come out of an extended downtrend, following the establishment of support at $2.2. The consistent breakdown affected all the projects in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, which raised questions of a bubble or the lack of sustainability. Meanwhile, Uniswap appears to have woken up in tandem with Bitcoin's majestic price action and other selected large altcoins like Ethereum.
The formation of a descending wedge pattern on the-hour chart towards the end of October brought to light a declining downward momentum. For this reason, buying orders increased significantly over the weekend, which forced UNI upwards.
UNI/USD 4-hour chart
The breakout above the wedge pattern added credence to the momentum, leading to gains past the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 50 SMA in the 4-hour timeframe. The bulls eyed the barrier at $2.5, but the moment started to lose steam.
At the time of writing, Uniswap is trading at $2.4 while dealing with the resistance highlighted by the 100 SMA. If this immediate seller congestion zone flips into support, UNI/USD would resume the uptrend and even shift the focus to 200 SMA at $2.6.
UNI/USD daily chart
The TD Sequential indicator's buy signal in the form of a red nine candlestick on the daily chart has added weight to the bullish narrative. In other words, the stalled price action could be a temporary delay ahead of the rally, first to $2.6 and then to $3.0. On the other hand, a leveling Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests that consolidation will take precedence before the anticipated breakout.
Consequently, Santiment's holder distribution metric brings to light the earlier mentioned rise in buying pressure. For instance, the number of addresses holding more than 10 million UNI has increased from 16 on October 18 to 19 on November 2.
The small entrance number of these large investors may seem insignificant, but their impact should not be underestimated, as they move a big volume of coins. Therefore, if the addresses continue growing, Uniswap will eventually sustain the uptrend.
Uniswap holder distribution chart
Looking at the other side of the picture
IntoTheBlock's IOMAP model reveals a challenging resistance zone ahead of UNI. The seller congestion between $2.4 and $2.5 is brought about by the 89 addresses that previously purchased nearly 10.6 million UNI.
Uniswap IOMAP chart
Rejection from this barrier is likely to send Uniswap to the initial support highlighted from $2.3 to $2.4. Here, 35 addresses previously purchased 4.1 million UNI. Bulls must guard this zone dearly because price action beneath it might send UNI back to the drawing board at $2.2.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD retreats after jumping to 33-month highs above $14,000
Following Wednesday's correction, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) posted gains for two straight days and preserves its bullish momentum into the weekend to touch its best level since January 2018 at $14,090.
XRP/USD struggles to stage a convincing rebound, trades near $0.24
Ripple (XRP/USD) closed the previous three days in the negative territory and touched its lowest level in nearly a month at $0.2322 on Friday. Although the pair erased a large portion of its losses before ...
Tezos struggles to turn bullish, trades close to $2
Tezos (XTZ) closed the first five days of the week in the red and touched its lowest level since early April at $1.7969 on Friday. Although XTZ erased a small portion of its weekly losses on Saturday and ...
ETH/USD rebounds after three-day slump, closes in on $400
Ethereum closed the previous three trading days in the negative territory and dropped to a 10-day low of $373 on Friday. Supported by the upbeat mood surrounding major cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, Ethereum ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hits $13,863 for the first time since June 2019
Bitcoin has retested the high at $13,863 set in June 2019, potentially forming a double top. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing increased volatility due to the upcoming US elections, as it's not clear who the winner will be.