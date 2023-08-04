TRON’s Justin Sun says Ethereum Layer 2 Arbitrum, Optimism have performed well in shrinking DeFi ecosystem

- JPMorgan’s analysts reported that the overall DeFi ecosystem is in a shrinking mode since the spread of the CRV contagion.
- TRON’s Justin Sun argued that TRON ecosystem and Ethereum Layer 2 networks Arbitrum and Optimism have seen a rise in total value locked.
- Curve Finance founder, Michael Egorov, sold 106 million CRV in OTC deals in exchange for $42.4 million so far, fighting the CRV liquidity crisis.
The contagion from the Curve Finance exploit is spreading throughout the DeFi ecosystem. JP Morgan’s team of analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou penned a report on the state of DeFi and said that the ecosystem is in a shrinking or stalling mode.
In response to the report, TRON’s founder Justin Sun argued that Ethereum Layer 2 projects Arbitrum (ARB), Optimism (OP) and the asset Tron (TRX) have beat the DeFi contagion, driving more assets and value to their ecosystem.
Also read: Bitcoin options worth $530 million set to expire on Friday without bear market end in sight
TRON’s Justin Sun is bullish on TRON and Ethereum Layer 2 tokens ARB, OP
The DeFi ecosystem’s spreading contagion has market participants worried about the liquidity crisis and CRV token’s declining price. Amidst Curve Finance’s exploit and founder Michael Egorov’s attempts to shore up liquidity for the CRV token, JP Morgan’s team of analysts published a report on the state of DeFi.
In the report, the team of analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote:
While the decline in the CRV token price caused some contagion to DeFi platforms using CRV as collateral, the fallout has been contained so far. However, the overall DeFi ecosystem remains in shrinking or stalling mode.
TRON founder and crypto influencer, Justin Sun, commented on the report and highlighted that Tron has gained value over the past two weeks. Ethereum Layer 2 projects Arbitrum and Optimism have witnessed an increase in the Total Value of Assets Locked (TVL) on their platform against the odds created by DeFi’s fast-spreading crisis.
An on-chain analyst at crypto data intelligence firm Nansen, behind the Twitter handle @sandraaleow, revealed that as of Friday, Michael Egorov had raised $42.4 million in Over The Counter (OTC)/handshake deals, selling 106 million CRV tokens to DeFi influencers and market makers.
The analyst shared a detailed list of projects and their CRV purchase details in a recent tweet:
Addresses that purchased CRV tokens in OTC deals
Egorov’s attempts to increase liquidity for the CRV token are met with enthusiasm in the DeFi community as several market makers and projects purchased CRV, supporting the asset that is ballast to several liquidity pools across the ecosystem.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
COIN price rises 5% as Coinbase executives contemplate victory against SEC on Friday
COIN, the stock for Coinbase Global, has turned bullish after crucial support presented with the likelihood of cushioning the asset's fall. Notably, COIN had fallen 20% before the buyer congestion level mentioned seemingly restored optimism in the network.
US SEC discloses possible conflicts of interest in its cryptocurrency enforcement decisions
Ethereum (ETH) and Hinman are two of the most popular names in crypto that have been mentioned as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) discloses possible conflicts of interest in its cryptocurrency enforcement decisions.
Expert says demand for ETH futures ETFs will be fairly limited overall as investors want real deal, spot ETFs
Nate Geraci, President at ETF Store and renowned Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) educator has said that he expects demand for Ethereum futures ETFs to be fairly limited overall, adding that a combined product of BTC+ETH futures ETFs would have a better chance.
Brazil President calls to end USD trade dominance as BRICS add new nations to expedite de-dollarization
Brazil president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has advocated for a termination of the trade dominance of the US dollar (USD) as talks about new countries to the BRICS economic alliance comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa continue.
Can Bitcoin reach $40k or $25k first?
The 2023 rally paused when Bitcoin (BTC) price entered the Bearish Breaker, extending from $29,246 to $41,273. This rejection could send BTC down to the immediate support level of $27,947, which could be used by sidelined buyers as an opportunity to kickstart a recovery rally.