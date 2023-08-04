Arbitrum price could trim losses with new Offchain Labs launch, while Bitcoin traders wait and watch

Share:

Arbitrum developers, Offchain Labs, rolled out a new dispute protocol for the Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution. Previous releases by the developer have fueled a recovery in ARB price.

Bitcoin price sustained below the $30,000 level as BTC holders and traders watch the events in DeFi and Ethereum Layer 2 projects unfold. The Curve Finance founder continues shoring up liquidity for CRV, selling the token to influencers and DeFi leaders through OTC deals.

Arbitrum decentralization gets a boost from Offchain Labs

Arbitrum protocol has $2.584 billion locked in different assets, based on data from DeFiLlama. The Ethereum Layer 2 got a boost in its decentralization with the new dispute protocol launched by Offchain Labs.

Offchain Labs announced BOLD (Bounded Liquidity Delay), a dispute protocol that can enable permissionless validation for Arbitrum chains. BOLD is expected to guarantee safety and liveness of their chain, minimize latency to settle states and prevent dishonest parties from raising the cost for honest ones.

After months in dev, we’re announcing BOLD (Bounded Liquidity Delay), a new dispute protocol that enables permissionless validation for Arbitrum chains, potentially removing the need for permissioned validation, dramatically improving decentralization. https://t.co/SHegVRGqXf — Offchain Labs (@OffchainLabs) August 3, 2023

Offchain Labs developers have worked on the project for months, with the objective of removing the need for permissioned validation, dramatically improving decentralization.

The development could catalyze ARB price recovery as seen with previous releases by Offchain Labs.

ARB price gears up for recovery

As seen in the price chart below, ARB price rallied 17.5% following the release of the Orbit toolkit for development of Layer 3 chains. A similar reaction is expected from ARB price following BOLD’s launch.

ARB/USDT price chart

Arbitrum is trading at $1.1420 on Binance at the time of writing.