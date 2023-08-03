Shiba Inu gears up to compete with DeFi tokens, unveils plans for digital ID verification

- Shiba Inu developers plan to tie digital identity services to all SHIB platform applications to strengthen the utility of the project.
- The project aims to be viewed more legitimately by serious investors, a Shiba Inu representative told CoinDesk.
- SHIB price climbed nearly 5% over the past week as the DeFi ecosystem tokens tackle Curve-exploit-induced crisis.
Shiba Inu, a crypto project that gained popularity as a meme coin, is gearing up to find utility among serious investors. A representative of the Shiba Inu blockchain told CoinDesk that SHIB has plans to implement digital identity verification for applications in its ecosystem. This could bring SHIB to par with its peers in the DeFi ecosystem.
Interestingly, DeFi is currently tackling the crisis situation of Curve Finance’s exploit and the subsequent liquidity crisis faced by the CRV token. While DeFi projects and crypto influencers pool their resources to tackle the downfall of the entire ecosystem, Shiba Inu developers are working to compete for higher adoption.
Shiba Inu eyes Self-Sovereign Identity concept, moves away from meme coin status
In an attempt to drop the “meme coin” status associated with its identity and compete with DeFi projects on a wider scale, Shiba Inu’s developers are gearing up to assign a digital ID verification feature to applications in its ecosystem.
The project has chalked plans for wider adoption and finding utility among governments and serious investors, through an identity verification feature, inspired by the Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) concept.
SSI is the digital counterpart of identity-related documents like passports. It is said to enhance user control over their data and its distribution in the digital world.
Shiba Inu lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, told CoinDesk that the team is laying the groundwork for a new global standard in international identity verification. The SHIB ecosystem currently has BONE, TREAT and LEASH tokens for applications built on its Layer 2 network.
The timing and nature of these developments are key to Shiba Inu emerging as a contender to DeFi tokens and blue chips in the market. The entire DeFi market is reeling from the aftermath of the Curve Finance exploit and the dwindling liquidity of the CRV token. The token is used in several liquidity pools throughout the ecosystem and pledged as collateral for DeFi loans. CRV’s massive price decline and shrinking liquidity have therefore emerged as key concerns for market participants.
During DeFi’s crisis, users are likely to adopt new contenders like Shiba Inu, with features like identity verification and higher privacy/decentralization compared to most other projects.
Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00000820 at the time of writing.
