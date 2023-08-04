Bitcoin options worth $530 million set to expire on Friday without bear market end in sight

- Bitcoin price remains largely unchanged at $29,100, with weekly option implied volatility at 25%.
- Half a billion dollars worth of expiring Bitcoin options contracts have a maximum pain point of $29,500, signaling the level at which losses will be incurred.
- The put/call ratio is 0.38 for Friday’s expiry, meaning long positions are paying for shorts.
Bitcoin price is at a six-week low as BTC options contracts worth $530 million are set to expire on Friday. The maximum pain point or the price at which the contracts would incur the highest financial losses is $29,500.
Interestingly, the notional value of the Bitcoin options contracts set to expire on August 4 is considerably lower than last week’s $2.09 billion.
Also read: Arbitrum price could trim losses with new Offchain Labs launch, while Bitcoin traders wait and watch
Bitcoin options expiry and BTC outlook
More than half a billion dollars worth of Bitcoin options are expiring on August 4, while BTC price is at a six-week low. Trade volume and volatility in Bitcoin remained relatively stable over the past two weeks.
Based on data from Greeks.live, around 18,000 option contracts are set to expire on Friday, with a put call ratio of 0.38. The maximum pain point is $29,500. According to the analytics firm, Bitcoin’s major term implied volatility has been in a nearly unilateral downtrend since March, which has kept Expiration Prices close to the maximum pain point for an extended period of time.
Bitcoin options Open Interest by expiration as seen on Greeks.Live
Options data signals that the ongoing bear market does not have an end in sight. It may take longer than expected for the asset to make a comeback. Marker participants continue to remain bearish, and more long contracts are being sold as puts of shorts.
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices continued to decline and the assets struggled to recover from the downtrend amidst rising regulatory uncertainty and the Curve Finance exploit that shook the DeFi ecosystem.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
COIN price rises 5% as Coinbase executives contemplate victory against SEC on Friday
COIN, the stock for Coinbase Global, has turned bullish after crucial support presented with the likelihood of cushioning the asset's fall. Notably, COIN had fallen 20% before the buyer congestion level mentioned seemingly restored optimism in the network.
US SEC discloses possible conflicts of interest in its cryptocurrency enforcement decisions
Ethereum (ETH) and Hinman are two of the most popular names in crypto that have been mentioned as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) discloses possible conflicts of interest in its cryptocurrency enforcement decisions.
Expert says demand for ETH futures ETFs will be fairly limited overall as investors want real deal, spot ETFs
Nate Geraci, President at ETF Store and renowned Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) educator has said that he expects demand for Ethereum futures ETFs to be fairly limited overall, adding that a combined product of BTC+ETH futures ETFs would have a better chance.
Brazil President calls to end USD trade dominance as BRICS add new nations to expedite de-dollarization
Brazil president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has advocated for a termination of the trade dominance of the US dollar (USD) as talks about new countries to the BRICS economic alliance comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa continue.
Can Bitcoin reach $40k or $25k first?
The 2023 rally paused when Bitcoin (BTC) price entered the Bearish Breaker, extending from $29,246 to $41,273. This rejection could send BTC down to the immediate support level of $27,947, which could be used by sidelined buyers as an opportunity to kickstart a recovery rally.