Bitcoin options worth $530 million set to expire on Friday without bear market end in sight

Share:

Bitcoin price remains largely unchanged at $29,100, with weekly option implied volatility at 25%.

Half a billion dollars worth of expiring Bitcoin options contracts have a maximum pain point of $29,500, signaling the level at which losses will be incurred.

The put/call ratio is 0.38 for Friday’s expiry, meaning long positions are paying for shorts.

Bitcoin price is at a six-week low as BTC options contracts worth $530 million are set to expire on Friday. The maximum pain point or the price at which the contracts would incur the highest financial losses is $29,500.

Interestingly, the notional value of the Bitcoin options contracts set to expire on August 4 is considerably lower than last week’s $2.09 billion.

Also read: Arbitrum price could trim losses with new Offchain Labs launch, while Bitcoin traders wait and watch

Bitcoin options expiry and BTC outlook

More than half a billion dollars worth of Bitcoin options are expiring on August 4, while BTC price is at a six-week low. Trade volume and volatility in Bitcoin remained relatively stable over the past two weeks.

Based on data from Greeks.live, around 18,000 option contracts are set to expire on Friday, with a put call ratio of 0.38. The maximum pain point is $29,500. According to the analytics firm, Bitcoin’s major term implied volatility has been in a nearly unilateral downtrend since March, which has kept Expiration Prices close to the maximum pain point for an extended period of time.

Bitcoin options Open Interest by expiration as seen on Greeks.Live

Options data signals that the ongoing bear market does not have an end in sight. It may take longer than expected for the asset to make a comeback. Marker participants continue to remain bearish, and more long contracts are being sold as puts of shorts.

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices continued to decline and the assets struggled to recover from the downtrend amidst rising regulatory uncertainty and the Curve Finance exploit that shook the DeFi ecosystem.