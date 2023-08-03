- Ripple’s partial win in the SEC vs Ripple case is followed by the firms plans to re-engage with the US market.
- Monica Long announced that the cross-border remittance firm is ready to engage with countries where there is regulatory clarity.
- XRP price has been in a slump since the decline that followed the SEC vs Ripple ruling.
Ripple’s partial victory versus the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) has helped the cross-border remittance firm make the decision to re-engage with the US market. The payment firm is already making strides in its partnerships in regulated places like the UK, Europe, Singapore, Dubai and the Middle East.
Ripple President sheds light on firm’s plans for the US market
Ripple President, Monica Long, told CNBC in an interview that Ripple is ready to make its comeback in the US. This development comes after Judge Analisa Torres’ ruling declaring partial victory for the payment remittance firm against the US SEC.
Also read: Pro-XRP attorney John Deaton considers XRP ruling the most significant non-fraud SEC enforcement action
While there has been speculation of the ruling facing trouble after updates in the SEC v. Terraform Labs lawsuit, Ripple has plans to begin re-engaging with the US market and its key players.
Ripple’s executive acknowledged the firm’s international expansion in places with regulatory clarity, like the UK, Europe, Singapore, Dubai and the Middle East. These jurisdictions have provided clear framework and guidance to the payment remittance firm, making operations and expansion relatively easier for Ripple.
The announcement is likely to act as a bullish catalyst for XRPLedger’s native token XRP price.
XRP price is in a slump, awaiting a catalyst for recovery
XRP price has been in a consistent decline since its July 13 high of $0.9354 on Binance. At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $0.6641. The altcoin is awaiting a bullish catalyst to trigger a recovery, after nearly 30% decline from $0.9354 to $0.6641.
XRP price could recover if the token’s adoption and utility increases, with a wider use case for the XRPLedger blockchain.
SEC vs Ripple lawsuit FAQs
Is XRP a security?
It depends on the transaction, according to a court ruling released on July 14:
For institutional investors or over-the-counter sales, XRP is a security.
For retail investors who bought the token via programmatic sales on exchanges, on-demand liquidity services and other platforms, XRP is not a security.
How does the ruling affect Ripple in its legal battle against the SEC?
The United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Ripple and its executives of raising more than $1.3 billion through an unregistered asset offering of the XRP token.
While the judge ruled that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, sales of XRP tokens to institutional investors are indeed investment contracts. In this last case, Ripple did breach the US securities law and will need to keep litigating over the around $729 million it received under written contracts.
What are the implications of the ruling for the overall crypto industry?
The ruling offers a partial win for both Ripple and the SEC, depending on what one looks at.
Ripple gets a big win over the fact that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, and this could bode well for the broader crypto sector as most of the assets eyed by the SEC’s crackdown are handled by decentralized entities that sold their tokens mostly to retail investors via exchange platforms, experts say.
Still, the ruling doesn’t help much to answer the key question of what makes a digital asset a security, so it isn’t clear yet if this lawsuit will set precedent for other open cases that affect dozens of digital assets. Topics such as which is the right degree of decentralization to avoid the “security” label or where to draw the line between institutional and programmatic sales are likely to persist.
Is the SEC stance toward crypto assets likely to change after the ruling?
The SEC has stepped up its enforcement actions toward the blockchain and digital assets industry, filing charges against platforms such as Coinbase or Binance for allegedly violating the US Securities law. The SEC claims that the majority of crypto assets are securities and thus subject to strict regulation.
While defendants can use parts of Ripple’s ruling in their favor, the SEC can also find reasons in it to keep its current strategy of regulation by enforcement.
Can the court ruling be overturned?
The court decision is a partial summary judgment. The ruling can be appealed once a final judgment is issued or if the judge allows it before then. The case is in a pretrial phase, in which both Ripple and the SEC still have the chance to settle.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
