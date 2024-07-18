- The total crypto market cap was outperformed by the S&P 500, falling 14.4% in Q2.
- Meme coins accounted for 14.3% of the total crypto market share in Q2 2024.
- Spot trading volume on centralized exchanges hit $3.40 trillion in the same quarter.
Coingecko's Q2 report on Tuesday revealed key market performances in the crypto industry and how they may affect Q3 and Q4 performances.
Crypto market performance in Q2 2024
Cryptocurrency data aggregator Coingecko published important findings in Q2 2024 that influenced the crypto market. Some notable trends from the second quarter of the year include:
The total crypto market cap fell below the S&P 500, dropping 14.4% in Q2 2024, ending H1 with $2.43 trillion. The drop was characterized by increased volatility among crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC).
Bitcoin experienced an impressive rally in Q1 and eventually surpassed its previous all-time high, climbing to $73,098. In contrast to its first-quarter performance, Bitcoin dropped 11.9% at the end of Q2.
ETH also saw declines at the rear of H1 amid the approval of the US spot ETH ETFs. The top altcoin closed the second quarter at $3,371, a 5.71% quarter-on-quarter decrease. A drop in activities on the Ethereum Mainnet may have caused the decline. Most network activities were rerouted onto Layer 2s and the Solana network. Hence, ETH's trading volume dipped from $19.1 billion to $14.7 billion.
Meme coins dominated the entire crypto market mindshare in H1, holding 14.3% at the end of Q2. Many meme coins shot up more than 1000%, higher than major assets on the market. These meme tokens include MOG, OM, WIF, and ABT.
A possible cause for the increased market dominance may be the meme coins frenzy, which began in March — characterized by rallies in various Solana-based meme and celebrity tokens — and the return of GameStop trader Roaring Kitty. Real-world assets and AI tokens mindshare were not far behind, rising by 11.30% and 10.09%, respectively.
Centralized exchanges experienced rough declines in spot trading volumes at the end of Q2, recording only $3.40 trillion. Comparing this to the performance of Q1, it shows a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline of 12.2%. CEXs hit $4.29 trillion in spot trading volume at the end of Q1, with Binance as the dominating exchange.
At the tail end of Q2, trading volumes among the top ten exchanges fell, with only four experiencing increased volumes. This indicates investors may have been more cautious following the crypto market downturn in Q2.
In contrast with centralized exchanges, the top ten decentralized exchanges saw increased spot trading volume in Q2, surging over 15%. The total DEX spot market recorded $370.07 billion in trading volume, with Thruster as the largest gainer. Meanwhile, Uniswap slumped in its market share at the end of Q2, dropping to 48% from its Q1 market share of 51%.
“Looking forward to the second half of 2024, the outlook is decidedly murkier compared to the first half of the year. The specter of Mt. Gox’s BTC distributions, coupled with several large token supply unlocks, loom large over the market. However there are also signs of optimism - impending trading of the US spot ETH ETFs, an improving macroeconomic environment, and teams continuing to build and ship, gives us hope that the industry still pushes forward,” noted CoinGecko.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum ETF issuers file updated drafts, ETH staking still a possibility
Ethereum (ETH) is down 1% on Wednesday as issuers began filing their final spot ETH ETF S-1 drafts with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) in anticipation of a launch on July 23. Meanwhile, SEC commissioner Hester Peirce also said the regulator may reconsider its position on ETH staking within the ETFs.
Could Vitalik Buterin's argument affect support for pro-crypto political candidates?
Vitalik Buterin released a post arguing that politicians who claim to be crypto-friendly now may not support it in the future. Buterin highlighted many key factors that crypto represents beyond trading tokens. Intentions of pro-crypto politicians are becoming the subject of debate following Buterin's post.
Dogecoin provides opportunity for investors to ride potential 40% rally
DOGE has maintained price patterns similar to BTC, ETH, and SOL. The popularity of other newer meme coins may be drawing attention away from DOGE. DOGE on-chain metrics and technical indicators suggest a rally may be on the horizon.
AI tokens rally following Grayscale's Decentralized AI Fund launch
Grayscale launched its Decentralized AI Fund on Wednesday, allowing investors to gain exposure to the price of AI-focused cryptocurrencies. Following the announcement, the general market cap of AI tokens rose by nearly 4%.
Bitcoin: Investors wonder if BTC troubles are behind
Bitcoin (BTC) stabilized around the $57,000 mark this week, while the German Government persists in transferring Bitcoin to exchanges. Concurrently, US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded inflows.