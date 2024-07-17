Ethereum ETF issuers have started filing their final S-1 registration statements.

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce believes the regulator could reconsider allowing staking in Ethereum ETFs.

Ethereum whales could help ETH reach predicted all-time high of $5,627.

Ethereum (ETH) is down 1% on Wednesday as issuers began filing their final spot ETH ETF S-1 drafts with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) in anticipation of a launch on July 23. Meanwhile, SEC commissioner Hester Peirce also said the regulator may reconsider its position on ETH staking within the ETFs.

Daily digest market movers: Issuers file final S-1s, ETH ETF staking still a possibility

Ethereum ETF issuers have begun filing their final S-1 drafts after Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas reported earlier that the SEC asked issuers to submit them before the end of today.

21Shares filed its updated ETH ETF draft, revealing a 0.21% fee and a six-month waiver on the first $500 million. The product will be traded under the ticker CETH.

The SEC approved spot ETH ETF 19b-4 filings of eight issuers on May 23 but needs to greenlight their S-1 registration statements before the products can go live.

The SEC could give final approval to issuers S-1s and okay them for trading on Tuesday, noted Balchunas in an X post on Monday.

Meanwhile, SEC commissioner Hester Peirce said issuers allowing staking within Ethereum ETFs could be open for reconsideration in the future.

"I think certainly something like staking, or any feature of the product (...) those are always open for reconsideration as far as I'm concerned," said Peirce. Issuers had earlier removed staking from their applications after speculations that the SEC wasn't comfortable with the concept.

ETH technical analysis: Ethereum whales could lead rally

Ethereum is trading around $3,410 on Wednesday, down nearly 1% on the day. In the past 24 hours, ETH has sustained $32.28 million worth of liquidations, with long and short liquidations accounting for $17.22 million and $14.96 million, respectively.

ETH options open interest (OI) increased slightly after a 13% rise yesterday. Open interest is the total amount of unsettled contracts in a derivatives market. ETH's continued rising options OI, combined with its recent price increase, indicates potential for more upside in the market.

Also, IntoTheBlock noticed buying pressure from wallets holding at least 0.1% of ETH's supply after its price bounced from lows seen in the past week. This indicates whales are increasing their holdings in hopes of a rally if ETH ETF launches on Tuesday.

With ETH ETF issuers filing their final S-1 drafts, popular trader Peter Brandt's earlier prediction of ETH potentially reaching a new all-time high of $5,627 is gaining more strength.

ETH/USDT 1-day chart

Brandt predicted that if ETH can complete a move to the upside of a four-month rectangle — with upper and lower boundaries at $4,093 and $2,800 — it could set a new all-time high at $5,627.

On the downside, ETH could find support around $3,235, where investors purchased over 4.54 million ETH.