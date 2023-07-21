Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Possible BTC game plan as volatility shrinks

- Bitcoin price confirming a range close below $29,872 could fuel continuation to $27,500. Holding support makes $31,500 the level of interest.
- Ethereum price could shatter $1,959 during the next uptrend if bulls capitalize on the 50-EMA support.
- Ripple price eyes 5% gains to $0.823 as XRP bulls display adequate momentum for a fresh breakout.
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to consolidate, although it appears bulls are now giving in as the flagship crypto tests the lower boundary. Ethereum (ETH) price is equally in limbo after sliding below a crucial support, but all is not lost with prospects of a fresh increase if bulls bring their A-game. Ripple (XRP) price remains committed, resisting a slump as token holders still enjoying proceeds from the partial win against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Also Read: Bitcoin Bollinger Bands echo move that ended in 40% January gains.
Bitcoin price possible game plan
Bitcoin (BTC) price is testing the lower boundary of the range after breaking below the critical support at $29,872. Notably, however, the breakdown is not decisive, and investors should wait for confirmation. Volatility appears to be heading back to the lowest levels seen over the past six months, a move that is often associated with an imminent reversal.
BTC historical volatility
Nevertheless, if Bitcoin price confirms a break of the range low at $29,872, the most likely outcome would be a continuation southbound move, potentially breaching the $28,000 to tag $27,500. Such a move would constitute a 7% downswing from the current level.
Using momentum indicators to support this claim, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillators (AO) histograms are headed south. This points to falling momentum, therefore, favors the downside.
BTC/USDT 1-Day Chart
Conversely, if Bitcoin price manages to hold the support at $29,872, then the key hurdle to break will be the $31,500 resistance level, which has kept BTC capped for months. A decisive flip of this supplier congestion zone into support would pave the way for a rally toward $35,260.
Also Read: Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Could Spot ETF Trigger BTC Rally to $50,000?
Ethereum price is at crossroads
Ethereum (ETH) price is at a crossroads after breaking below the support the uptrend line provides. While this slump is scary for bulls, not all is lost, as the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,872 remains in control since April 21.
An increase in buying pressure above the 50-EMA could fuel a fresh increase that could see Ethereum price breach the $1,959 resistance level. In a highly bullish case, ETH could leap into the $2,000 range and tag $2,120 soon. Such a move, constituting a 10% ascent, could see ETH reclaim the mid-April highs.
ETH/USDT 1-Day Chart
However, if the Ethereum price makes a strong move below the 50-EMA, the 100-day EMA at $1,836 could fail to help, leaving a clear path to the June 30 lows around $1,824.
Also Read: Alt season likely in Q3 with declining Bitcoin dominance, July emerges as altcoin month.
Ripple price has enough strength for a fresh increase
Ripple (XRP) price remains bullish even after profit-taking from the July 13 rally. The ensuing selling pressure sent XRP down 20% on July 14, but bulls have since recovered lost ground, and now the remittance token’s value is $0.781, 65% above the monthly lows.
The 50-, 100-, and 200-day EMA pointing north at $0.568, $0.521, and $0.484, respectively, suggest this is the path with the least resistance. In the same way, the RSI at 69 shows price strength bolstered by the AO indicator showing strong bullish pressure. With the right amount of buying pressure, the payments token could break above the $0.823 level and extend north.
XRP/USDT 1-Day Chart
Notwithstanding, it is imperative to note that Ripple price has just confirmed Welles Wilder’s interpretation of an overbought asset. The RSI crossing below the 70 level shows that XRP is overbought and holders should sell, increasing the chances of a pullback.
A correction could see Ripple price break below the $0.697 support level, denoting a 10% dropdown from current levels.
Also Read: Ripple Europe Chief chases UK license after partial win in SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Terra Luna Classic volume slumps 20%, Terraform Labs Chris Amani replaces Do Kwon as CEO
Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) price is trading with a bearish bias, an action heavily attributed to recent developments within the Terraform Labs ecosystem.
Shiba Inu price fails to rally despite a 3 trillion SHIB accumulation from investors
Shiba Inu's price, for the most part of this month, has barely made any significant movement. The meme coin continues to disappoint investors, who are also failing to trigger significant change in the price action with their efforts.
US House Republicans pass bill to regulate industry framework, SEC, CFTC registration for BTC and Stablecoins
US House Republicans have introduced a new Bill, providing a clear path for exchange registration with the SEC and CFTC. The bill seeks to amend US securities laws and compel SEC to consider “innovation” as a factor when issuing new rules.
Chainlink price rallies by 20% after founder’s ambitious words generate a bullish response
Chainlink price rise led the crypto market gains on Thursday as the altcoin found sudden optimism from its investors. Chainlink price could be seen trading at $8.2 after noting a near 20% rally in the span of 24 hours, up from $6.9.
Bitcoin: Could spot ETF trigger BTC rally to $50,000?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating for nearly a month and shows no signs of a breakout move. While the short-term noise might be easy to predict, the long-term outlook is interesting considering the opportunities surrounding a potential approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF.