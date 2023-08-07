Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins suffer in the wake of a weakening BTC

Share:

Bitcoin price could rise to the $30,400 range as momentum rises but faces further decline amid increasing volatility on lower timeframes.

Ethereum price losing the support at $1,826 means ETH could fall to the $1,782 level as investors exercise caution.

Ripple price slips through critical support levels, eyes a 5% drop to $0.568 as traders cash in July 13 gains.

Bitcoin (BTC) recent price action has investors skeptical about altcoins, as its continued slump continues to harm the cryptocurrency market. This is best seen in Ethereum (ETH) price, which continues to slide south. The same is illustrated by Ripple (XRP) price, whose bulls are actively losing to the bears and losing the ground covered in the June 13 rally.

Bitcoin price delays the inevitable

Bitcoin (BTC) action shows intense strife between bulls and bears as both extremes pull for dominance. The red and green candlesticks on the four-hour chart below point to this fact. Amid this volatility, experts predict BTC to run back to the $30,400 range this week before a potential drop down to the $27,300 and $26,300 levels.

As buying pressure increases from the bullish breaker, Bitcoin price could ascend, potentially breaching the 50-, 100- and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) at $29,169, $29,339, and $29,438 levels, respectively. For the layperson, a bullish breaker is a failed demand or supply zone (demand zone in this case).

Further north, and with the Fair Value Gap (FVG) creating an imbalance that has to be filled, Bitcoin price could extend north to test this region at around the $30,400 level before a possible retracement. Such a move would constitute a 5% climb above the press time market value of $28,977. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) supports this outlook, tipping north to show rising momentum.

BTC/USDT 4-hour chart

Conversely, if seller momentum outweighs bullish effort, Bitcoin price could continue south, with a decisive flip of the $28,706 support level into a resistance invalidating the optimistic outlook. If such an outcome prevails, BTC could extend south, possibly tagging the $27,300 support level, or in the dire case, extend a leg south to the $26,300 level. This would constitute a 10% slump.

