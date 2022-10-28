- Bitcoin price falls into a key Fibonacci level.
- Ethereum price shows the possibility of a recovery rally.
- Ripple price could be setting up for one more low within the coiling range.
The crypto market is at a crossroads. The next move will likely determine the trend for weeks to come. Key levels have been defined.
Bitcoin price at a fork in the road
Bitcoin price currently trades at $20,503. After being rejected from the $21,000 level on Wednesday, October 26, the peer-to-peer digital currency fell 4%. As it hovers a few hundred dollars above the 2017 all-time highs at $19,600, leaving investors to wonder, what will happen next?
Bitcoin price breached overbought conditions upon the previous rally. If a bounce is to occur, a divergence between swing lows on the Relative Strength Indicator would be ideal for sidelined bulls to enter the market. Currently, the RSI does not show a divergence but is coming down to test previous resistance zones as support. If the market is genuinely bullish, $22,000 could be the next target, provided that support is established soon.
The bulls have yet to retest the 8-day exponential moving average (EMA) at $19,700 after piercing through it earlier in the week. A Fibonacci retracement tool surrounding the strongest part of this week's rally shows the current low within the sell-off as a 61.8% retracement. The bears' ability to head any lower would be concerning for the health of the uptrend.
The bullish thesis would be void if the swing low at $18,650 were tagged. If the bears happen to re-tag that level, a further decline toward the October 13 lows at $18,300 would likely commence. Such a move would result in an 8% dip from Bitcoin's current market value.
BTC/USDT 4-Hour Chart
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Bitcoin, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Ethereum shows strength
Ethereum price witnessed a 5% bounce during the final Friday of October. Ethereum, the decentralized smart contract token, fell into the mid $1,390 level during the overnight session and rebounded with an uptick in volume by New York's opening bell.
Ethereum price auctions at $1,545. If the market is genuinely bullish. ETH's price should propel toward the $1,600 level over the weekend. Traders should keep the decentralized smart-contract token that has yet to retest the ascending trend channel, which broke through earlier this week. A break below the swing low at $1,450 could trigger a sell-off into the lower half of the trend channel at $1,407.
ETH/USDT 4-Hour Chart
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Ethereum, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
XRP price could print a new low
XRP price is in a challenging situation. As the trading range coils from October's highs at $0.54 to the lows at $0.42, most of the trading has taken place near the lower half. The digital remittance token remains submerged as low volume continues to signal a bullish lack of interest.
XRP price auctions at $0.4676. An optimistic signal is that the 8-day exponential moving average has provided support, enabling Ripple's ongoing 3% bounce. The bad news is that the 21-day simple moving average rejected the price prior, and the volume shown does not look substantially different from Ripple's previous attempt.
A failure to hurdle the 21-day simple moving average at $0.48 could lead to a sweep-of-the-lows-event targeting $0.41. Such a move would result in an 11% decline from the current market value.
Invalidation of the bearish idea is a breach above the October 27 swing high at $0.48. If the bulls manage to reconquer the $0.48 barrier, an additional rally targeting September highs at $0.56 could occur. Such a move would result in an 18% increase from the current XRP price.
XRP/USD 4-Hour Chart
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Ripple, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Why a $28,000 BTC makes more sense now?
Bitcoin price is reacting well to the bullish developments that have been taking place over the last month or so. A recent breakout could be the start of a prolonged move up when looked at via the lens of Bitcoin’s historical performance in Q4s stretching over the last decade.
The domino effect makes Algorand price tumble, and there is nothing bulls can do about it
Algorand (ALGO) price action is taking a beating of almost 5% in just one and a half trading days. Luckily for the cryptocurrencies, it was up 7% before, which still means it is likely to make a marginal profit for the week, making it not a lost cause.
This is the biggest pain point for Bitcoin and Ethereum in the current cycle
According to data from crypto options and futures exchange Deribit, on October 28, a larger-than-average $2.4 billion worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum options are set to expire.
Rishi Sunak wants to seize crypto opportunities, lawmaker committee approves stablecoin rules
UK lawmakers agreed on new rules for stablecoins on October 27, as the government promises to consult on crypto regulations soon. Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister stated that he wants to make the UK a cryptocurrency hub.
Bitcoin: Why a $28,000 BTC makes more sense now?
Bitcoin price is reacting well to the bullish developments that have been taking place over the last month or so. A recent breakout could be the start of a prolonged move up when looked at via the lens of Bitcoin’s historical performance in Q4s stretching over the last decade.