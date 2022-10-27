Considering these factors, the health of the newfound uptrend will depend on the thrust candle low of $19,200 remaining unbreached. If the bears breach this level, an additional decline targeting the $18,700 liquidity zone could occur, resulting in a 9% decrease from the current Bitcoin price.

Bitcoin price currently trades at $20,546. A Fibonacci retracement tool surrounding the recent uptrend move shows the consolidation as a 23.6% retracement. An ideal Bitcoin trade setup would be to purchase BTC near $20,300 at the 38.2% Fib level and aim for the $22,000 psychological level.

Traders should apply precautionary measures, however, as on-chain metrics hint that whales may already be satisfied with their gains. According to Santiment’s Exchange Inflow indicator, 52,713 BTC tokens were onboarded onto all exchanges as Bitcoin made new monthly highs. This indicator could suggest that whales are looking to book profits in the near future.

Bitcoin price has stunned the market as the bulls have rallied in a skyrocket-like fashion. The ongoing uptrend has raised Bitcoin's market value by 10% this week and has established a new monthly high for October at $20,907.

