- XRP price retested an ascending trend channel and has since rallied higher.
- Ripple price most recent decline comes under low volume.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis idea is a breach below $0.42.
XRP price shows promising signals for more upside price action. Key levels have been defined.
XRP price shows strength
XRP price is displaying optimistic signals during the final trading week of October. The bulls are forging retaliation after a weekend of declining price action since Monday's XRP price is up 4%.
XRP price currently auctions at $0.4671. Last week, the digital remittance token retested an ascending trend channel that acted as previous resistance in mid-September. The bulls successfully breached the barrier on September 19, and all sell-offs have come under relatively low volume.
XRP/USDT 4-Hour Chart
So long as the XRP price can remain above the ascending trend channel, the directional bias remains bullish. The bulls will likely target the 21-day simple moving near $0.50 in the coming days.
The uptrend thesis could become void if the bears breach the swing lows at $0.42. If the breach occurs, a further decline targeting $0.39 liquidity level stands a fair chance of happening. Such a move would result in a 15% decrease from the current XRP price.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Ripple, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink Price Prediction: Countertrend moves towards the mid-$7.00 zone
Chainlink price is showing evidence of a continuation of the current countertrend rally. Since the weekend, the LINK price has risen by 3%, producing a large bullish engulfing candle. An influx of volume accompanies the trend.
Polkadot Price Prediction: One more flash crash to $5.30
Polkadot price is shown significant bearish signals during the final trading week of October. DOT shows an influx of volume throughout the downtrend. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $6.27.
These on-chain metrics suggest Binance Coin price will pump back to $280
Binance Coin price remains in bullish territory on the Relative Strength Index after pumping to extreme overbought territory. The bulls have breached and retested the 8-day exponential moving average.
$100 million rug pull on Freeway leaves DeFi users torn
Terra Luna exploit expert Fatman Terra has accused crypto staking platform Freeway of a rug pull. A rug pull is the event in which the management pulls user capital and abandons the project, essentially pulling the rug under traders.
Bitcoin: Can BTC rally before the next Fed meeting?
BTC seems to be reacting extremely well to the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates. This connection can be attributed to the high correlation with the stock market. High-impact macroeconomic news which affects the traditional markets is also having a noticeable impact.