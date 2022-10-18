Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto season no more

- Bitcoin rejected from a key level and is losing support from indicators.
- Ethereum price shows increased momentum during the decline.
- Ripple price may experience a bearish death cross in the coming hours.
The crypto market shows early evidence of the start of a new downswing. Key levels have been defined.
Bitcoin price headed for pain
Bitcoin price currently trades at $19,414. The 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has been lost as support, as the peer-to-peer digital currency fell in free-fall fashion on Tuesday, October 18. The move south was catalyzed by a previous triangle apex, which has persistently acted as support since the beginning of September.
If the bulls do not provide support at the 8-day Exponential Moving Average stationed at $19,222, a sweep of the summer lows at $17,880 could occur. If the bulls do not capitulate near this level, investors can expect a $16,000 BTC price to finally show up on the market as well.
Invalidation for traders willing to participate in the bearish trade setup is a breach above the rejected triangle apex at $20,300. Said price action could be the catalyst to send Bitcoin price back to $25,400, resulting in a 30% increase from the current BTC price.
BTC/USDT 1-Hour Chart
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Bitcoin, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Ethereum price shows a bearish influx
Ethereum price has been rejected from the mid-$1,300 to start the third trading week of October. A subtle uptick in volume is displayed on intra-hour time frames, while the Relative Strength Index shows an increase in bearish momentum. Combining these indicators’ narratives could suggest the decentralized smart contract token is in phase one of a new move south.
Ethereum price now trades at $1,316 as the bears have breached the 21-day SMA. If the bulls do not show up at the 8-day EMA near $1,280, a sweep of the October lows at $1,205 will come as no surprise.
The bearish invalidation level is a breach above the October high at $1,383. If the bulls can accomplish this bullish event, a continuation rally into September high at $1,718 stands a fair chance of occurring. The ETH price would subsequently rise 36% from the current market value.
ETH/USDT 1-Hour Chart
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Ethereum, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Ripple price looks subdued
XRP price currently auctions at $0.47. The 8-day EMA and 21-day SMA are positioned differently when compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum. On Monday, October 17, the bulls were rejected from both indicators simultaneously near $0.485.
The digital remittance token could be at a critical point for investors as the rejected moving averages are likely to produce a bearish death cross signal in the coming hours. Such a move could wreak havoc on the XRP price. Liquidity levels near $0.40 and potentially $0.37 would be in jeopardy for up to a 19% decline from the current market value.
Invalidation for the bearish downtrend is a breach above $0.50. If the bullish move occurs, a buyers frenzy targeting September highs at $0.56 could occur, resulting in a 19% increase from the current XRP price.
XRP/USD 1-Hour Chart
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Ripple, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
