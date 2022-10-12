BNB price currently auctions at $269. A cross of the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving average is spotted on the daily chart. Binance Coin price could test the support levels at $250 due to the crossing indicators. Such a move would result in a 9% decline from BNB’s current market value.

While the innovative milestone screams bullishness for the BNB token, the technicals at the current time are still suppressed due to the late-night Bitcoin sell-off experienced on Sunday, October 9. Binance is down 10% since the start of the month.

According to Binance, Crypto Air Tickets, a mini app now featured on the decentralized exchange platform , “features over 1,000 airlines and 9,000 destinations to choose from.” It is worth noting that there are no additional cryptocurrency fees when purchasing flights through the Binance app.

Binance Coin has accomplished an applaudable milestone in the cryptocurrency space. On October 10, the decentralized digital exchange platform announced a partnership with Crypto Air Tickets. The partnership now enables Binance users to purchase flight tickets with crypto directly from the Binance app.

