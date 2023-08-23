Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC finds support, inspires hope for altcoins

Share:

Bitcoin (BTC) price seems to have secured support after a stark downtrend, shining a ray of hope for altcoins, with Ethereum (ETH) price already convinced with the optimism. On the other hand, there is Ripple (XRP), whose price would do well correlating with BTC, but the ongoing legal entanglement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will not let traders decide.

Bitcoin price finds support

Bitcoin (BTC) price seems to have found support around the $25,174 level after a 16% downfall from the monthly high of $30,244 recorded on August 8. After a weeklong consolidation, BTC could finally be ready to pull back after testing the demand zone marked by the $26,042 to $24,946 order block.

With the aforementioned order block holding as support, an increase in buying pressure above current levels could send Bitcoin price above the June 6 highs, marked by the $27,300 resistance level. Further north, the king of crypto could still extend above the $28,722 barricade, thereby reclaiming the ground lost during the August 17 crash.

In a highly bullish case, bulls could drive Bitcoin price to surpass the $30,000 psychological level, potentially tagging the $30,664 resistance level. Such a move would constitute a 15% ascent above current levels.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) supports this thesis, pointing north to show rising momentum. If this trajectory continues, it would soon cross above the 30 level, confirming Welles Wilder's interpretation of an overbought asset. If this holds, a pullback may be due to Bitcoin price.

Also, the histograms of the Awesome Oscillator are recording huge volumes of green bars, pointing to bullish momentum growing for BTC.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart

Conversely, there is the possibility that sellers could still recover the market. For one, the RSI is still below 50 and, more specifically, 30, while the AO is still negative, meaning bears still have a firm grip on Bitcoin price.

If they prevail, the demand zone would fail as a support, becoming a bearish breaker and paving the way for a decline. In such a case, Bitcoin price could visit the $24,000 psychological level.

Ethereum price confirms Wilder's analysis of an overbought asset

Ethereum (ETH) price is up a meager 3% in the last 24 hours, but this is not a mean achievement considering it has outperformed Bitcoin price. Like BTC, the largest altcoin by market capitalization has secured support, with ETH inflection point being the $1,627 level.

A pullback is underway for Ethereum price, confirmed by the RSI crossing above 30, with a pending buy signal as it crosses above the signal line (yellow band). Traders heeding this call could solidify the ongoing uptrend, setting the tone for ETH to foray above the $1,714 resistance level.

In a highly ambitious case, Ethereum price could plough back August 17 losses, setting it atop the $1,813 hurdle for a chance to confront the multi-month resistance level of $1,891 or higher, targeting the $1,941 roadblock in an attempt to breach the psychological $2,000.

ETH/USDT 1-day chart

However, owing to the strong correlation between ETH and BTC, the current uptrend for Ethereum price may not hold for long. It could be an attempted liquidity grab, targeting long positions. After trapping the orders, the price could pull back south to break below the immediate support at $1,627 before another attempt to pull north.

Ripple price at crossroads

Ripple (XRP) price is at a crossroads, split between conforming to BTC's optimism after securing support and the negativity fueled by the legal tussle against the US SEC.

If bulls stop playing it safe, Ripple price could move north, breaking above the $0.5752 hurdle and potentially going as high as the early August highs at $0.6840. However, XRP must overcome the July 19 highs at $0.8193 for a confirmed uptrend. Such a move would constitute a 55% climb.

The RSI tipping north and the green bars of the AO histograms point to rising momentum. This adds credence to the bullish outlook.

XRP/USDT 1-day chart

On the downside, the negative AO and the RSI below 50 still tip the odds in favor of bears. Unless bulls steady their hands, Ripple price could descend below the immediate support at $0.5048.

Ripple price could also dip into the demand zone, and if this order block fails to hold as support, the price could slip through to test the $0.4191 support level. The move, which would have rendered the order block a bearish breaker, would denote a 20% nosedive.

