Optimism Whales scoop OP tokens ahead of Ethereum Cancun upgrade

Optimism’s large wallet investors, are accumulating OP tokens across exchanges.

An address associated with a crypto VC accumulated $5.71 million in OP tokens on Binance over the past 24 hours.

Ethereum’s upcoming Cancun upgrade is likely driving large wallet investors to Layer 2 projects like Optimism.

Optimism is one of the largest Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solutions. Whales or large wallet investors in the ecosystem are accumulating OP, the native governance token of the project since the last week of May 2023.

The rising accumulation trend supports a bullish thesis for OP closer to Ethereum’s Cancun upgrade. The new update is focused on reducing cost and boosting revenue for Layer 2 scaling solutions like Optimism and its competitor Arbitrum.

Optimism Whale accumulation trend continues, fuels bullish narrative for OP

Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, between May 25 and August 23, 113 million OP tokens were accumulated by the whales. These large wallet investors hold between 100,000 and 10 million OP tokens and scooped up nearly $180 million worth of Optimism tokens in the given timeframe.

As seen in the Santiment chart below, a key on-chain metric, the daily active addresses on Optimism have climbed this week. This metric doubled from 12,228 to 24,029 between August 20 and 21. This uptick indicative of higher volume of investors actively interested OP tokens at the current price levels, supporting a bullish thesis for the Layer 2 token.

OP supply distribution and DAA

An on-chain indicator, SpotOnChain, identified a wallet address that likely belongs to crypto VC, Amber Group. This address scooped up 3.73 million OP tokens from Binance, at an average price of $1.53. The VC accumulated $5.71 million OP tokens within a 24 hour period.

Address 0x011 (likely Amber Group) accumulated 3.73M $OP from #Binance at $1.53 on avg ($5.71M) over the past 24hrs.



The VC probably accumulated $OP for the upcoming #Cancun Upgrade, which is expected to benefit Arbitrum & Optimism vastly.



Current holding: 8.14M $OP ($12.5M)… pic.twitter.com/731zHYBs03 — Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) August 22, 2023

According to on-chain analysts at Santiment, the upcoming Ethereum Cancun upgrade is the driver of the accumulation trend in OP token. The Group’s current holding is 8.14 million OP tokens, worth $12.7 million.

How the Ethereum Cancun upgrade could boost revenue for Optimism

The Ethereum Cancun upgrade is set to go live by the end of 2023. The upgrade is also known as Cancun-Deneb or Dencun, and comprises a series of improvements in Ethereum’s execution and consensus layers. Read more about the upgrade here.

The upgrade consists of Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs), including EIP-4844 (proto-danksharding) focused on boosting scalability, security and usability of the ETH chain for users. Check this post for more information.

Find out more about EIP-4844 and why it is a game changing upgrade to Ethereum here.

It marks a key milestone for addressing scalability, gas efficiency and security; challenges that are currently faced by Layer 2 projects like Optimism and Arbitrum.

Ethereum Cancun-Deneb could reduce the cost of transactions and in turn increase protocol revenues for Optimism. An exact date has not yet been announced. The upgrade is expected to occur before the end of 2023.