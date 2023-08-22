Share:

Attorney John Deaton argues that XRP adoption is three years behind as a result of delisting on exchanges and other effects of the SEC lawsuit.

Ripple XRP suffered a decline in its adoption compared to other altcoins that witnessed fast-paced development and expanding utility since 2020.

XRP price is struggling to make a comeback to key resistance at $0.60 as the community awaits Ripple’s filing before the September 1 deadline.

Ripple battles XRP's declining adoption and large wallet investors are eyeing a recovery in the altcoin. While the SEC vs Ripple lawsuit resulted in a lag in XRP adoption, the altcoin has since been relisted on exchanges like Coinbase.

Pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton notes how XRP lags behind in its development when compared to other altcoins over the past three years. This is one of the consequences of the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple.

XRP adoption lags behind as community awaits Ripple’s filing

Attorney John Deaton, an XRP token holder, told the community in a recent tweet that the damage caused to XRP’s adoption by the SEC lawsuit cannot be underestimated.

XRP suffered a lag in its adoption. Prior to the lawsuit, exchanges like Coinbase promoted the XRP token. Deaton revealed that he personally doubled down on XRP holdings after the altcoin’s listing on Coinbase, and this promoted the altcoin’s utility.

You could NEVER underestimate the damage the SEC’s lawsuit has caused - NOT ONLY AGAINST RIPPLE - BUT #XRP. THREE YEARS OF ADOPTION - that’s what it’s caused.



Just how long is 3 yrs - in crypto years?



Meanwhile, the XRP community of holders is awaiting the filing of a motion from Ripple and its executives before the September 1 deadline. According to the schedule set by the court, the SEC will have time to respond to Ripple’s filing until September 8. Find out more about the dates here.

Interestingly, ahead of the deadline to file motions, whale activity signaled mild recovery signs in the altcoin. Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, 221 whale wallet addresses holding between 10 million and 1 billion XRP tokens, now have a combined holding of 16.3 billion tokens worth $8.71 billion.

XRP accumulation by whale wallets, as seen on Santiment

At the time of writing, XRP price is trading at $0.5214, struggling to make a comeback above the 10, 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $0.5528, $0.6021 and $0.5250, respectively.