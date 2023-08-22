- Attorney John Deaton argues that XRP adoption is three years behind as a result of delisting on exchanges and other effects of the SEC lawsuit.
- Ripple XRP suffered a decline in its adoption compared to other altcoins that witnessed fast-paced development and expanding utility since 2020.
- XRP price is struggling to make a comeback to key resistance at $0.60 as the community awaits Ripple’s filing before the September 1 deadline.
Ripple battles XRP's declining adoption and large wallet investors are eyeing a recovery in the altcoin. While the SEC vs Ripple lawsuit resulted in a lag in XRP adoption, the altcoin has since been relisted on exchanges like Coinbase.
Pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton notes how XRP lags behind in its development when compared to other altcoins over the past three years. This is one of the consequences of the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple.
Also read: SEC vs Ripple, the legal battle intensifies as XRP holders expect new changes from SEC appeal
XRP adoption lags behind as community awaits Ripple’s filing
Attorney John Deaton, an XRP token holder, told the community in a recent tweet that the damage caused to XRP’s adoption by the SEC lawsuit cannot be underestimated.
XRP suffered a lag in its adoption. Prior to the lawsuit, exchanges like Coinbase promoted the XRP token. Deaton revealed that he personally doubled down on XRP holdings after the altcoin’s listing on Coinbase, and this promoted the altcoin’s utility.
You could NEVER underestimate the damage the SEC’s lawsuit has caused - NOT ONLY AGAINST RIPPLE - BUT #XRP. THREE YEARS OF ADOPTION - that’s what it’s caused.— John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) August 22, 2023
Just how long is 3 yrs - in crypto years?
People seem to forget how much Coinbase promoted #XRP before the lawsuit.… https://t.co/1fZ3r8WCSd pic.twitter.com/GLu4kFUU38
Meanwhile, the XRP community of holders is awaiting the filing of a motion from Ripple and its executives before the September 1 deadline. According to the schedule set by the court, the SEC will have time to respond to Ripple’s filing until September 8. Find out more about the dates here.
Interestingly, ahead of the deadline to file motions, whale activity signaled mild recovery signs in the altcoin. Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, 221 whale wallet addresses holding between 10 million and 1 billion XRP tokens, now have a combined holding of 16.3 billion tokens worth $8.71 billion.
XRP accumulation by whale wallets, as seen on Santiment
At the time of writing, XRP price is trading at $0.5214, struggling to make a comeback above the 10, 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $0.5528, $0.6021 and $0.5250, respectively.
SEC vs Ripple lawsuit FAQs
Is XRP a security?
It depends on the transaction, according to a court ruling released on July 14:
For institutional investors or over-the-counter sales, XRP is a security.
For retail investors who bought the token via programmatic sales on exchanges, on-demand liquidity services and other platforms, XRP is not a security.
How does the ruling affect Ripple in its legal battle against the SEC?
The United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Ripple and its executives of raising more than $1.3 billion through an unregistered asset offering of the XRP token.
While the judge ruled that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, sales of XRP tokens to institutional investors are indeed investment contracts. In this last case, Ripple did breach the US securities law and will need to keep litigating over the around $729 million it received under written contracts.
What are the implications of the ruling for the overall crypto industry?
The ruling offers a partial win for both Ripple and the SEC, depending on what one looks at.
Ripple gets a big win over the fact that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, and this could bode well for the broader crypto sector as most of the assets eyed by the SEC’s crackdown are handled by decentralized entities that sold their tokens mostly to retail investors via exchange platforms, experts say.
Still, the ruling doesn’t help much to answer the key question of what makes a digital asset a security, so it isn’t clear yet if this lawsuit will set precedent for other open cases that affect dozens of digital assets. Topics such as which is the right degree of decentralization to avoid the “security” label or where to draw the line between institutional and programmatic sales are likely to persist.
Is the SEC stance toward crypto assets likely to change after the ruling?
The SEC has stepped up its enforcement actions toward the blockchain and digital assets industry, filing charges against platforms such as Coinbase or Binance for allegedly violating the US Securities law. The SEC claims that the majority of crypto assets are securities and thus subject to strict regulation.
While defendants can use parts of Ripple’s ruling in their favor, the SEC can also find reasons in it to keep its current strategy of regulation by enforcement.
Can the court ruling be overturned?
The court decision is a partial summary judgment. The ruling can be appealed once a final judgment is issued or if the judge allows it before then. The case is in a pretrial phase, in which both Ripple and the SEC still have the chance to settle.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price rally to $0.60 likely with recovery fueled by developments in SEC vs Ripple lawsuit
The ongoing SEC vs Ripple saga had no new updates over the weekend, and the XRP community of holders watched and waited as experts analyzed where the financial regulator is headed next.
CAKE increasing social dominance after token burn unlikely to catalyze price recovery
Pancake Swap, one of the largest DEXes in the crypto ecosystem, announced the burn of $10.4 million worth of CAKE tokens. While a token burn is typically considered bullish for the asset, in the case of CAKE, reducing its circulating supply is unlikely to catalyze a token's price recovery.
Binance Coin kickstarts its 35% crash liquidating BNB bridge hacker’s position on Venus Protocol
Binance Coin price has produced a weekly candlestick close below the key support level at $221. This development has two major ramifications. The first being that a breakdown of $221 barrier confirms the start of a downtrend for BNB.
Arbitrum price declines as institutional investors shed ARB holdings
Arbitrum is one of the largest Layer 2 chains in the Ethereum ecosystem and the token’s price has been in a downtrend since mid-April 2023. Institutional investors have transferred their ARB tokens to centralized exchanges, gearing up to shed their holdings.
Bitcoin: More BTC liquidations than during FTX fallout, what’s next?
Bitcoin price crashed 15.70% from Monday’s open to the weekly low. But Thursday’s daily candlestick hit a low of 14% from its open, which is what caught many investors off-guard. As a result of this sudden shock, $855 million in long positions and $194 million in short positions were wiped out.