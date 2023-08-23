Breaking: Tornado Cash developers arrested and charged with laundering more than $1 billion

- Tornado Cash developers have been arrested for laundering over $1 billion for the notorious Lazarus Group, a year after their colleague was arrested.
- Tornado cash is infamously known as a mixing service to increase the anonymity of users’ transactions.
- The US Department of Justice (DOJ) participated in the sanction, unsealing an indictment against two Tornado Cash principals, Semenov and Roman Storm.
Tornado Cash developers, Roman Storm and Roman Semenov, have been arrested on charges of money laundering. Citing Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo on the matter:
Even after they knew the Lazarus Group was laundering hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of stolen virtual currency through their mixing service for the benefit of the Kim regime, Tornado Cash’s founders continued to develop and promote the service and did not take meaningful steps to reduce its use for illicit purposes.
The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has sanctioned one of the three co-founders, Roman Semenov, claiming that the Russian materially aided Tornado Cash mixing service and the infamous Lazarus Group.
The Lazarus Group is notorious for hacking, with alleged ties to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).
Exploiters and hackers use Tornado Cash, touted as a virtual mixer, to launder their loot. As such, the service is majorly used by criminals. A paragraph from the official statement by the US Department Of The Treasury reads:
Tornado Cash has been used to launder funds for criminal actors since its creation in 2019, including obfuscating hundreds of millions of dollars in virtual currency stolen by Lazarus Group hackers.
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) participated in the sanction, unsealing an indictment against two Tornado Cash principals, Semenov and Roman Storm. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in collaboration with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) arrested Storm on August 23.
The DOJ is charging the two principals for:
- Conspiracy to commit money laundering
- Conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money-transmitting business, and
- Conspiracy to commit sanctions violations
There is a third player in the mix, Alexey Pertsev, also a principal, who was arrested on similar charges in the Netherlands by Dutch law enforcement. This happened in August 2022 but was released around April 21 to await trial at home.
The move is a warning about possible clampdown against projects offering"mixing" services for crypto to the public, placing them on the DOJ's radar.
Helpful PSA to those offering “mixing” services for #Bitcoin to the public— Joe Carlasare (@JoeCarlasare) August 23, 2023
This is from the DOJ’s indictment pic.twitter.com/47XhN320d7
During Pertsev's arrest last year, questions were raised about whether it was ideal to arrest a code developer, especially considering the Tornado Cash software is open source.
Tornado Cash developer Alexey Pertsev is in jail for writing code, while SBF and all of the other crypto frauds roam the streets as free men.— Dylan LeClair (@DylanLeClair_) December 5, 2022
Do you get it yet? pic.twitter.com/nzbDO98Mig
If there is any solidity to this line of thought, then it passes as a possible threat against the development of Web 3 projects, whose products could be leveraged by criminals locally or internationally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bearish crypto markets fear hawkish Powell at Jackson Hole: Scenarios for Bitcoin
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday has the potential to trigger volatility for Bitcoin price and more broadly cryptocurrency markets, which have recently recorded sharp falls alongside other risk assets.
99% of AVAX holders are in loss ahead of nearly $100 million token unlock
Avalanche price has dropped from its mid-July peak of $15.94 to $10.19 at the time of writing. The decline in the token of the smart contract platform can be attributed to the upcoming token unlock event and a massive drop in the percentage of AVAX holders sitting on unrealized profits.
Optimism Whales scoop OP tokens ahead of Ethereum Cancun upgrade
Optimism is one of the largest Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solutions. Whales or large wallet investors in the ecosystem are accumulating OP, the native governance token of the project since the last week of May 2023. An address associated with a crypto VC accumulated $5.71 million in OP tokens on Binance over the past 24 hours.
Aptos announces an improvement over ERC-721 token standard, likely to catalyze APT recovery
Aptos announced the launch of a Digital Asset Standard (DA) to scale NFTs for creators on its chain. The launch is an improvement over the chain’s existing token standard TokenV1, Ethereum’s ERC-721 and Solana network’s SPL.
Bitcoin: More BTC liquidations than during FTX fallout, what’s next?
Bitcoin price crashed 15.70% from Monday’s open to the weekly low. But Thursday’s daily candlestick hit a low of 14% from its open, which is what caught many investors off-guard. As a result of this sudden shock, $855 million in long positions and $194 million in short positions were wiped out.