Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC faces downside risk below $24,500

- Bitcoin price breaks down, exposing BTC to the risk of sliding below the key $24,500 June lows.
- Ethereum price could fall 10% to the $1,400 range if BTC price shows weakness below $25,586.
- Ripple price eyes continued downtrend as XRP tests the descending parallel channel at $0.4600.
Bitcoin (BTC) price has broken below its consolidation phase, bringing Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices down with it. This extends the overall bearish outlook, suggesting a continued slump across crypto markets.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
What is circulating supply?
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. Since its inception, a total of 19,445,656 BTCs have been mined, which is the circulating supply of Bitcoin. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
What is market capitalization?
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value. For Bitcoin, the market capitalization at the beginning of August 2023 is above $570 billion, which is the result of the more than 19 million BTC in circulation multiplied by the Bitcoin price around $29,600.
What is trading volume?
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
What is funding rate?
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Bitcoin price faces risks of a downtrend
Bitcoin (BTC) price is down almost 3% over the last day, against a 99% increase in 24-hour trading volume. However, the odds favor the downside, with momentum indicators showing that buying pressure continues to reduce.
Furthermore, a death cross hangs over Bitcoin price, indicated by the 50-day Moving Average (MA) almost crossing below the 200-day MA. A death cross pattern occurs when the short-term moving average of an asset crosses below its long-term moving average.
With the above, Bitcoin price could fall toward $24,500. This level is of particular significance as it marks the June 2023 lows and the last lowest high. Therefore, a solid break below it could extend the downtrend, possibly sending BTC to tag the $23,600 range, levels last tested on May 13. In a dire case, the downtrend could continue to $21,300, levels last seen in March. Such a move would constitute a 15% downswing from current levels.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if the $24,500 support level holds, Bitcoin price could have a chance at a recovery. Increased buying pressure above this level could change the narrative for Bitcoin, sending BTC north to reclaim the $25,586 support level.
In a highly bullish case, the king of crypto could extend to breach the resistance confluence between the 50- and 200-MA at around $27,616 before a neck higher possible toward the $28,838 hurdle.
In highly ambitious cases, Bitcoin price could shatter past the $30,000 psychological level before a test of the range highs above $31,804.
The bullish convergence between Bitcoin price and two momentum indicators, RSI and MACD, adds weight to prospects of a recovery. This is indicated by BTC price recording lower lows which are not mirrored by either RSI or MACD.
Ethereum price risks 10% fall
Ethereum price (ETH) is $1,575 at press time, sliding south with a forecasted 10% slump to $1,407 if Bitcoin price tags $24,500.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, a recovery in Bitcoin price, would influence Ethereum price to correct north, possibly converting the $1,575 resistance level back to a support floor before breaching past $1,800 to tag the psychological $2,000 level.
Ripple price to fall back to the confines of a bearish pattern
Ripple (XRP) price tests the upper boundary of a descending parallel channel, with momentum indicators (RSI and AO) showing a possible breakdown back into the foothold of this bearish technical formation.
A decisive flip of the $0.4600 support level back into a resistance would increase the odds for a downtrend, confirmed once XRP tests the midline of the descending parallel channel at $0.4191. In the dire case, the payments token could extend lower to the channel’s base at $0.3562, levels last seen in March.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
A hold at the upper channel line and resurgence by the bulls, however, could reverse the trend for Ripple price, with a likely breach of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) hurdle at $0.5224 before XRP can confront the resistance confluence between the 50- and 100-day EMA at around the $0.5505 and $0.5510 range. This would indicate a 15% ascent above current levels.
