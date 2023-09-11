XRP price reverses all gains since Judge Torres ruling as Ripple holders sentiment turns negative

Share:

XRP price yielded 5.3% losses on the day, reversing all gains made by the altcoin since the partial Ripple victory on July 13.

Weighted sentiment among XRP holders has consistently declined over the weekend, and dropped to the negative zone.

XRP holders are awaiting an update on SEC’s reply memorandum supporting its interlocutory appeal against Judge Torres’ ruling.

XRP price suffered a steep decline since the July 13 peak of $0.9381. The altcoin has erased all gains since Judge Torres declared Ripple’s partial victory against the US Securities & Exchange Commission.

The weighted sentiment among XRP holders is in a downward trend since September 8, fueling a bearish narrative for the asset.

XRP price bleeds, plummets to pre-Ripple partial victory level

XRP price has dropped from $0.9381 on July 13 to $0.4738, early on Monday. While the broader crypto market has experienced a correction post the weekend, XRP ranks among altcoins that suffered the steepest 24-hour price drop.

It's important to note that the asset has wiped out all its gains since Judge Torres’ historic ruling that was considered a partial win for the payment giant Ripple. Since then, there have been several developments in the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple, the most notable being the interlocutory appeal.

The financial regulator submitted a filing to the court, for granting its motion to appeal against the ruling in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit. While Ripple had condemned the SEC’s motion to file an interlocutory appeal, the agency hit back with an argument that there are “knotty legal problems” in the application of the Howey Test.

Based on data from Santiment, the weighted sentiment that represents the traders’ sentiment on XRP as an asset, dropped from 1.01 on July 13 to -0.22, at the time of writing. Since the weekend, the sentiment has consistently declined, signaling a shift among market participants’ holding XRP tokens.

Weighted sentiment in XRP declines between July 13 and September 11

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $0.4738 on Binance. It remains to be seen whether developments in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit catalyze further volatility in XRP price, in either direction.