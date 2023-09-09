Grayscale Ethereum Trust discount shrinks to lowest level in a year, traders await spot ETH ETF approval

- Grayscale Ethereum Trust discount narrowed from 59.34% in January 2023 to 26.64%, early on Saturday.
- Ark’s spot Ethereum ETF filing is likely a catalyst behind the shrinking discount and traders are weighing higher odds of the product’s approval.
- Grayscale’s plan is to convert its ETH fund ETHE into an ETF, as traditional finance giants push for an approval of a spot ETH ETF filing.
Grayscale’s Ethereum Fund is close to its yearly high, trading at a discount of 26.64%, at the time of writing. The discount has narrowed nearly 55% since the beginning of 2023. The crypto asset manager’s plan is to convert the ETH fund to its spot Ethereum ETF product, and market participants believe the odds are likely stacked in favor of the firm.
Also read: SBF’s bankrupt FTX exchange fights to recover millions of dollars from athletes, Formula 1 racing teams
ETHE discount narrows following spot Ethereum ETF filings from Ark and Blackrock
Crypto market participants believe Grayscale is closer to converting its Ethereum Trust to a spot Ethereum ETF product and the odds are relatively higher than the beginning of 2023. In the beginning of January, Grayscale ETHE discount was 59.34%. The discount narrowed to 26.64%, as of September 9.
The Ethereum Trust has $4.9 billion in assets under management and it enables investors to benefit from exposure to ETH as a security, without the challenges of storing and safekeeping the asset.
Grayscale Ethereum Trust Discount or premium to NAV chart from Yahoo Finance
Several traditional finance giants like Blackrock came forward with their spot Ethereum ETF filings, fueling a bullish sentiment among market participants. The catalysts likely driving the discount lower are Blackrock’s filing for a spot Bitcoin ETF, Grayscale’s lawsuit win against the US Securities & Exchange Commission and 21Shares, VanEck and Ark Invest’s push for a spot Ethereum ETF.
Crypto ETF FAQs
What is an ETF?
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Is Bitcoin futures ETF approved?
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Is Bitcoin spot ETF approved?
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says it would help if Gary Gensler was no longer SEC Chair
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal are both optimistic on the dismissal of the SEC's lawsuit against the crypto exchange platform.
LBRY plans to appeal ruling that considered LBC token a security
Content distribution platform LBRY said late Thursday that it has filed a notice of appeal against a recent ruling that declared the LBC token as an unregistered security.
MakerDAO likely to spend $100 million on development and testing of tokenized US Treasury bonds
MakerDAO expressed its interest in acquiring US Treasury bills back in February 2022. Since then, the decentralized organization spent $2 billion purchasing short-term bonds.
Vitalik Buterin could have fueled Shiba Inu price rally by burning $1.7 billion in SHIB
Back in 2021, Vitalik Buterin, received nearly 505 trillion SHIB from Ryoshi, the creator of the Shiba Inu project. Buterin donated 10% of the tokens to a Covid-19 relief charity and sent 90% to a dead-end wallet address.
Bitcoin: BTC could revisit $21,000 as sell signals multiply ahead of US CPI
Bitcoin price slipped into consolidation after the end-of-the-month shenanigans in August. This rangebound movement seems to persist, as BTC saw a minor uptick to $26,451 in the late US session on Thursday.