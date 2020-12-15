Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin bulls weakened, crypto rally at the tipping point

- Bitcoin hits a massive double-top pattern barrier at $19,500, opening Pandora's Box for losses back to $17,600.
- Ethereum can barely hold above $580 while massive declines to $540 linger.
- Ripple loses ground above the 200 SMA as selling pressure intensifies, the bearish leg could revisit $0.4.
The price action in the cryptocurrency market has continued to be sluggish since the week started. Bitcoin has made several attempts to break out of the one-week horizontal resistance at $19,500 but in vain. On the other hand, stability in the market is assured by the buyer congestion at $19,000.
Intriguingly, some altcoins have spiked significantly over the last 24 hours. SushiSwap (SUSHI) and Synthetix (SNX) rose above the horizon, posting gains over 10%. The rest of the assets in the top 50 are dotting market red and green but without significant price action.
Bitcoin is on the brink of a massive correction
The horizontal resistance at $19,500 has led to a double-top pattern, which is a typically bearish indicator in technical analysis. A significant correction is usually anticipated after the formation of the chart pattern.
In this case, BTC has already retreated towards support at $19,000, but an intraday low has formed at $19,040. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $19,160 amid a building bearish picture. If the bearish leg stretches past $19,000, massive sell orders will be triggered, perhaps by the whales rushing to cash out profits as explained earlier.
Support is anticipated at the 100 Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart. However, if enough volume is created, BTC may be forced to seek anchorage at the 200 SMA or last week's support at $17,600.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
On the flip side, gains to $20,000 will come into the picture if BTC first holds above $19,000 and second, corrects beyond the double-top pattern at $19,500. The fear of missing out (FOMO) could drive Bitcoin significantly above $20,000.
Ethereum struggles to hold support at $580
Ether is holding steady above $580, but potential declines eye support at $540. A recent recovery was rejected under $600, hence the bearish grip. Meanwhile, the least resistance path is downwards.
The formation of an ascending wedge pattern could confirm the bearish outlook to $540. This bearish outlook forms when an asset's price ascends with pivot highs and lows while converging at a single point.
A breakdown usually occurs before the trendlines converge. The typical breakdown is normally confirmed by decreasing volume. Price slumps are generally fast and drastic; therefore, traders have to work timely, precisely and accurately.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
It is worth mentioning that the bearish outlook will be thrown out the window if Ether holds onto the 100 SMA and the support at $580. A reversal must also come into the picture, targeting $600. Trading above $600 may see Ethereum take on the resistance at $620.
Ripple dumps some more after losing key anchor
The cross-border token is on the cusp of a significant breakdown after sliding under the 200 SMA. The seller congestion at $0.45 might save bulls from a sharp fall to $0.4. However, the bearish scenario seems to have been confirmed by the Relative Strength Index's slope toward the oversold region.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
The TD Sequential indicator has presented a buy signal that may invalidate the pessimistic outlook. The bullish formation manifested in a red nine candlestick on the 12-hour chart. If authenticated, an upswing in one to four candlestick could place XRP in a trajectory eyeing $0.6.
XRP/USD 12-hour chart
Similarly, the bearish narrative may be quashed if Ripple reclaims the lost ground above the 200 SMA and the seller congestion at $0.5. Trading above these levels will call for stability as buyers would prepare to pull the crypto past $0.6.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin’s corrective period may last until January 2021 as BTC whales continue to realize profits
Bitcoin has recently reclaimed the position above $19,000 and even extended the price action towards $19,500. However, a reversal seems imminent according to key on-chain metrics, which call for caution in the coming few weeks.
ADA on the cusp of a reversal to $0.13
Cardano has recovered considerably from the December low formed at $0.13. The gradual return of the bulls, however, seems to have stalled at $0.15. Hence, a correction seems to be building momentum with the downside eyeing $0.13.
OMG squashed under intense overhead pressure
OMG Network’s recovery has been cut short on under $3.4. A correction is underway amid a strengthening bearish grip. If push comes to shove and immediate support fails to come into the picture, OMG/USD might revisit $2.6 (November’s buyer congestion zone).
AAVE to retest all-time high if the support of $81 holds
Aave (AAVE) is the 27th digital asset with a current market capitalization of $1 billion. The native token of the pioneer DeFi protocol focused on decentralized lending bottomed at $70 on December 11 amid the sell-off on the cryptocurrency market and recovered to $85.6 by the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction started, prepare for a long descent
Bitcoin has reversed all the gains from the previous week and retreated below $18,000 amid the deepest weekly decline since the end of August.