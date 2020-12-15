Anil Panchal Anil Panchal
FXStreet

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls eye one-week-old horizontal resistance on the way to 20,000

Cryptos |
  • BTC/USD stays firmer above the key SMAs, trend lines.
  • Bullish MACD backs the recent bounce off 18,975, suggesting further upside.
  • Confluence of 100-bar SMA, previous resistance line offer immediate support.

BTC/USD picks up bids near 19,280, up 0.70% intraday, during early Tuesday. The crypto major bounced off an upward sloping trend line from November 07 on Friday to regain its strength above 100 and 200-bar SMAs. In doing so, it cleared a falling trend line resistance stretched from the month’s start.

However, highs marked during the last one week portray a double top formation around 19,420/35.

Considering the pair’s ability to stay positive above the key supports, amid bullish MACD, BTC/USD buyers are likely to overcome the immediate hurdle and can challenge the monthly peak surrounding 19,915.

It should be noted though that there are multiple filters around 19,520 and 19,600 during the quote’s run-up from 19,420. Also, the 20,00 psychological magnet stays on the top of the bulls’ mind once the bulls refresh the all-time peak.

Alternatively, 100-bar SMA and previous resistance line, around 18,800, restrict the BTC/USD downside, for now.

Also acting as the key support are 200-bar SMA and a six-week-old rising trend line, respectively near 18,120 and 17,950.

Overall, the BTC/USD bulls are likely keeping the reins unless prices decline below 17,950.

BTC/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 19275.04
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 19275.04
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 18648.34
Daily SMA50 16908.09
Daily SMA100 13984.96
Daily SMA200 12121.12
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19344.1
Previous Daily Low 18990.6
Previous Weekly High 19432.26
Previous Weekly Low 17578.63
Previous Monthly High 19864.5
Previous Monthly Low 13219.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19209.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19125.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 19062.4
Daily Pivot Point S2 18849.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 18708.9
Daily Pivot Point R1 19415.9
Daily Pivot Point R2 19556.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 19769.39

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP dives into oversold territory while technicals turn bullish

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP dives into oversold territory while technicals turn bullish

XRP is hovering below $0.5 after a significant sell-off during the weekend. The third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $22 billion has lost over 4% in the past 24 hours and over 18% on a week-to-week basis. 

More Ripple News

Ethereum price prepares for a year-end Santa Claus rally as bulls target $750

Ethereum price prepares for a year-end Santa Claus rally as bulls target $750

Ethereum price has rebounded significantly during the weekend from a low price of $543 to a peak of $595. It seems that bulls maintain control and gear up for a possible Santa Claus rally by the end of 2020. 

More Ethereum News

Binance to launch Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain Fan Tokens on December 15

Binance to launch Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain Fan Tokens on December 15

Chiliz is a blockchain platform focused on sports tokenization where users can buy and trade branded fan tokens. Binance has announced the launch of two different launchpools featuring football teams Juventus Fan Tokens (JUV) and Paris Saint-Germain Fan Tokens (PSG).

More Binance News

Compound’s compensation plan for liquidated users fails to reach consensus but COMP bulls remain in control

Compound’s compensation plan for liquidated users fails to reach consensus but COMP bulls remain in control

Compound is a decentralized blockchain protocol that allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies. On November 26, due to an error or a malicious attack, the price of the dollar-pegged stablecoin DAI jumped 30%, forcing the liquidation of under-collateralized positions.

More Compound News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction started, prepare for a long descent

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction started, prepare for a long descent

Bitcoin has reversed all the gains from the previous week and retreated below $18,000 amid the deepest weekly decline since the end of August.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location