XRP hovers near $0.50 as Ripple CTO says both stablecoin, XRP will work together

- XRP is hovering near $0.53 on Friday, spending nearly all week below $0.55.
- Ripple CTO David Schwartz addressed concerns on stablecoin and XRP utility on Thursday.
- Ripple’s clients will have the option to choose between using the stablecoin and XRP depending on what works best, Schwartz said.
Ripple price (XRP) edges higher near the $0.53 level on Friday. The altcoin is range bound below $0.55 since Tuesday, struggling to break from sticky resistance at this level.
The XRP holder community and crypto experts recently posed questions regarding the altcoin’s utility in Ripple’s On Demand Liquidity (ODL) amid increasing concerns that XRP Ledger’s native token may fall out of use with the stablecoin’s launch set for later this year. Chief Technology Officer (CTO) David Schwartz addressed these concerns in his tweets on X, implying that both coins will have their own use and suggesting that XRP is unlikely to be overshadowed.
Daily digest market movers: Ripple CTO addresses concerns regarding XRP utility
- Ripple’s announcement regarding its stablecoin in April 2024 came as a surprise to XRP holders. Experts have raised concerns regarding XRP utility in Ripple’s ODL platform once the stablecoin is launched. Find out more about this here.
- Some XRP holders also raised concerns about the future of the altcoin as it may become less useful once the firm introduces the stablecoin on the XRP Ledger.
- David Schwartz, Ripple CTO, explained that Ripple’s idea is to get clients using the payment software that can settle with XRP. Schwartz says that it may not be the best solution for all and “it would be kind of silly to try to get people to use a solution when it’s inferior.”
- The CTO believes that, where XRP works best, it will continue to be used and there will be no barriers to its adoption or utility. Ripple is, therefore, using the stablecoin to address the situations in which XRP is not the ideal solution or offers “an inferior experience or worse economics.”
The idea is to get people using payment software that *can* settle with XRP. Then there's no reason for them not to settle with XRP where it works best. It would be kind of silly to try to get people to use a solution where it's inferior. 1/2— David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) April 24, 2024
Technical analysis: XRP hovers above key support at $0.51
XRP price traded within a tight range between resistance at $0.5576 and support at $0.5137 this week, with the exception of Monday. A breach of the resistance level would allow XRP traders to explore the possibility of a rally to April 9 top of $0.6431. This level coincides with the upper boundary of the Donchian Channel.
The $0.60 level remains a psychologically important resistance level and the $0.50 level is an important support for XRP. A breach above the former and below the latter could signify a shift in the altcoin’s price trend.
XRP price is currently hovering around the midpoint of the channel, so traders who enter a trade at this price could look for the $0.6431 target, which would represent a 20% increase.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator that helps traders identify entry points in the market and shows whether there is positive or negative momentum. In XRP’s case, the MACD shows green bars above the neutral line, and there was a recent bullish crossover on April 21. This indicator points towards gains in XRP price.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
If XRP price declines towards the lower boundary of the channel, it could signal a trend reversal. The bullish thesis would be invalidated should prices close below support at $0.5137, making it more likely for the altcoin to sweep the $0.4717 level (23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from April 9 top of $0.6431 to April 13 low of $0.4188).
SEC vs Ripple lawsuit FAQs
It depends on the transaction, according to a court ruling released on July 14: For institutional investors or over-the-counter sales, XRP is a security. For retail investors who bought the token via programmatic sales on exchanges, on-demand liquidity services and other platforms, XRP is not a security.
The United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Ripple and its executives of raising more than $1.3 billion through an unregistered asset offering of the XRP token. While the judge ruled that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, sales of XRP tokens to institutional investors are indeed investment contracts. In this last case, Ripple did breach the US securities law and will need to keep litigating over the around $729 million it received under written contracts.
The ruling offers a partial win for both Ripple and the SEC, depending on what one looks at. Ripple gets a big win over the fact that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, and this could bode well for the broader crypto sector as most of the assets eyed by the SEC’s crackdown are handled by decentralized entities that sold their tokens mostly to retail investors via exchange platforms, experts say. Still, the ruling doesn’t help much to answer the key question of what makes a digital asset a security, so it isn’t clear yet if this lawsuit will set precedent for other open cases that affect dozens of digital assets. Topics such as which is the right degree of decentralization to avoid the “security” label or where to draw the line between institutional and programmatic sales are likely to persist.
The SEC has stepped up its enforcement actions toward the blockchain and digital assets industry, filing charges against platforms such as Coinbase or Binance for allegedly violating the US Securities law. The SEC claims that the majority of crypto assets are securities and thus subject to strict regulation. While defendants can use parts of Ripple’s ruling in their favor, the SEC can also find reasons in it to keep its current strategy of regulation by enforcement.
The court decision is a partial summary judgment. The ruling can be appealed once a final judgment is issued or if the judge allows it before then. The case is in a pretrial phase, in which both Ripple and the SEC still have the chance to settle.
