Ethereum Chart Analysis: ETH looks to regain $600 amid falling wedge breakout

- ETH bulls gear up for a fresh leg higher.
- Falling wedge breakout confirmed on the 4H chart.
- RSI stays bullish, a test of the $600 mark inevitable.
ETH/USD is building onto Saturday’s recovery, as the bulls look to regain the $600 threshold amid a favorable technical setup on the four-hour chart.
ETH/USD: 4-hour chart
The price has finally dived out of the two-week-old falling wedge formation, confirming a breakout on a close above the pattern resistance of $567.
The upside break also prompted the bulls to clear a critical resistance of $572, which is the confluence of the 50-simple moving average (SMA) and 100-SMA.
Acceptance above the latter opens doors for a test of the $600 mark. Buyers will then target the December 1 high of $636.53.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) points north, now standing at 57.71, indicating the additional upside remains on the cards.
On the flip side, immediate support is seen at the horizontal 21-SMA at $558.
The next significant cushion awaits at $536, which is the upward-sloping 200-SMA.
ETH/USD: Additional levels to watch
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|575.45
|Today Daily Change
|6.80
|Today Daily Change %
|1.20
|Today daily open
|568.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|575.77
|Daily SMA50
|494.86
|Daily SMA100
|429.83
|Daily SMA200
|364.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|574.33
|Previous Daily Low
|543.22
|Previous Weekly High
|607.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|530.32
|Previous Monthly High
|623.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|370.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|562.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|555.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|549.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|530.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|518.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|580.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|593.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|612.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
