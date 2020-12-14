Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bears stay hopeful inside two-week-old falling channel

- XRP/USD extends pullback from 0.5280 inside a bearish chart pattern.
- 200-bar SMA, channel support to test the sellers, 100-bar SMA acts as extra upside barrier.
XRP/USD drops to 0.5092 during the early trading hours of Monday. In doing so, the quote keeps Friday’s downbeat mood inside a descending trend channel formation established since November 29.
With the RSI conditions far from oversold, XRP/USD sellers can keep the reins inside the bearish formation. However, 200-bar SMA and the stated channel’s support, respectively around 0.4830 and 0.4640, will challenge further downside.
In a case where the XRP/USD bears keep dominating past-0.4640, November 26 low around 0.4580 will be the key to watch.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the latest top near 0.5280 can recall short-term buyers targeting the channel resistance of 0.5700. Though, any upside break will have to cross the 100-bar SMA level of 0.5865 to convince the XRP/USD bulls.
Overall, the crypto pair is likely to witness further downside but the key supports can offer intermediate bounces to the quote.
XRP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5076
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.13%
|Today daily open
|0.5134
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5921
|Daily SMA50
|0.4077
|Daily SMA100
|0.3262
|Daily SMA200
|0.2778
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.528
|Previous Daily Low
|0.4861
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6289
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.504
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7843
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.228
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.512
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5021
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.4903
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.4673
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.4484
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5322
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5511
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5741
