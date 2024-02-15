Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins follow as BTC shows no signs of stopping

- Bitcoin price could extend gains by 5% to $55,000 as BTC bulls hold their breath.
- Ethereum price could leap 7% to $3,000 if ETH bulls keep their profit appetite in check.
- Ripple price garners strength for an 11% move to $0.6000, levels last tested on January 12.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is pumping hard, with altcoins such as Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) following in line. The apex cryptocurrency continues to recover some of the ground lost during the past years.
Bitcoin eyes $55,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price could take $55,000 soon, a 5% climb above current levels that does not seem so far right now. With strong technical indicators behind it, BTC is confronting resistance at the upper boundary of the ascending channel.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains northbound despite BTC being overbought, suggesting rising momentum that could send Bitcoin price higher. The histogram bars of the Awesome Oscillator (AO) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are also flashing green with large volumes in positive territory, showing a strong bullish presence in the BTC market. This is accentuated by the MACD moving higher above its signal line (orange band).
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, considering BTC is overbought, investors should not be surprised if a pullback happens, which could send Bitcoin price below the midline of the channel and into the supply zone (turned bullish breaker) between $44,300 and $46,760. A break and close below the $45,554 midline would confirm a continuation of the fall.
Ethereum price could leap to $3,000
Ethereum (ETH) price’s $3,000 target is now within reach as ETH bulls keep their profit appetite in check. The Proof-of-Stake (PoS) token has breached resistance due to the midline of the channel with the potential for a 7% climb to the forecasted target.
The MACD and AO both show a strong bullish grip, while the RSI hints at rising momentum, which could ferry Ethereum price to the psychological level, last tested on April 26, 2022.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
Like BTC, however, ETH is also overbought, with the RSI above 70. With this, a correction is likely, with Ethereum price likely to descend 6.5% to $2,600 or in a dire case, revisit the $2,500 level. Such a move would denote a 10% drop below current levels.
XRP bulls are back in the game
Ripple (XRP) price has sustained a recovery since early February, showing that XRP bulls are back in the game. With Bitcoin showing directional bias, altcoins are following and the remittance token is not far behind.
With the RSI above 50, coupled with a bullish effort seen in the green histogram bars of both the MACD and AO, Ripple price could extend the gains 11% to retake the $0.6000 psychological level.
Ripple price is sitting in the upper half of the Bollinger Bands, between the centerline and the upper band at $0.5196 and $0.5428, respectively. This accentuates the bullish thesis.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, early profit booking could cut the rally short, sending XRP price below the midline of the channel. In a dire case, the altcoin could descend to the $0.4734 support floor, levels last seen on October 12.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
