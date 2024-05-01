Top 3 meme coins price prediction Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Bonk: Memes face steeper correction than Bitcoin

- Dogecoin eyes February lows after nearly 23% decline in the past seven days.
- Shiba Inu could plummet another 13% amid the broader crypto market correction.
- Bonk price is likely to regain lost ground as technical indicators point at recovery.
Crypto markets are suffering a market-wide correction, with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP prices down 14%, 12% and 10%, respectively, in the past seven days. In the same time frame, meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bonk (BONK) suffered an even steeper correction, accumulating losses of more than 20% each.
The technical picture of the top three meme coins suggests that while DOGE and SHIB are likely to extend the recent decline, BONK is showing some signs of recovery.
Price performance between April 24 and May 1
Dogecoin likely to revisit lows seen at the end of February
Dogecoin has been in a downward trend since March 28. The meme coin has formed consistently lower highs and lower lows. Nearly a month ago, on April 2, there was a bearish sign in Dogecoin’s Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator.
The signal line crossed over the MACD line, a bearish crossover that was followed by a further decline in DOGE price. In the ongoing correction, the February 29 and 28 lows of $0.1113 and $0.0947 are the next support levels.
DOGE/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close above April 30 close at $0.1333 could invalidate the bearish thesis, indicating the possibility of a price recovery. In such a scenario, the April 30 high at $0.1460 is the immediate resistance for DOGE.
Shiba Inu holders brace for further correction
SHIB is gearing up for a 13% correction, or a decline to the April 13 low at $0.00001830, as its downward trend looks likely to persist.. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum oscillator, is at its lowest level since October 2023 at 34.66. Once RSI makes a comeback from its decline below 30, it could generate a buy signal, implying that SHIB is oversold.
The Moving Average Convergence/ Divergence (MACD) indicator crossed below the signal line on Monday. This reaffirms the bearish thesis for the Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency.
SHIB/USDT 1-day chart
If SHIB closes above $0.00002476 (the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the decline between the March 5 top of $0.00004567 and the April 13 low of $0.00001830), it could invalidate the bearish thesis. SHIB faces immediate resistance at the April 23 high at $0.00002814.
Bonk likely to regain lost ground, bullish signs flash
Bonk is the only meme coin in the top three which is flashing signs of recovery. BONK broke out of its bearish trend on April 20, as signaled by the Moving Average Convergence/ Divergence (MACD) crossing above the signal line. This is typically considered a bullish sign.
The RSI has fallen to 47.79 at the time of writing, closer to 50 (neutral zone). BONK faces immediate resistance at $0.000026, the April 30 high.
BONK/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close under the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $0.00002089 could invalidate the bullish thesis. Looking down, $0.00002089 and $0.00001882 are two support levels for BONK, coinciding with the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels of the climb from the April 13 low at $0.00001212 to the April 25 high at $0.00002966.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 meme coins price prediction Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Bonk: Memes face steeper correction than Bitcoin
Dogecoin eyes February lows after nearly 23% decline in the past seven days. Shiba Inu could plummet another 13% amid the broader crypto market correction. Bonk price is likely to regain lost ground as technical indicators point at recovery.
XRP sustains above $0.50 as traders digest news of Ripple XRP Ledger entry in the Japanese market
Ripple (XRP) sustained above $0.50, a key support level, on Wednesday. XRP price is down nearly 6% in the past ten days. The altcoin is in a confirmed downward trend, and wiped out all gains since February.
Optimism OP struggles to gain momentum despite alleged $90 million OP purchase by a16z
Venture capital firm a16z has purchased $90 million in OP tokens under a two-year vesting period, Unchained crypto reports. Sources told Unchained Crypto that Optimism has done well and the project is still doing airdrops.
Sei price action forecasts an opportunity to accumulate SEI Premium
Sei (SEI) price is at a crossroads and could trigger a steep correction or potential bounce after setting up an all-time high (ATH) of $1.145 roughly a month ago. Based on the Bitcoin price action, a potential bounce will likely occur anytime now.
Bitcoin: BTC’s next breakout could propel it to $80,000 Premium
Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent price consolidation could be nearing its end as technical indicators and on-chain metrics suggest a potential upward breakout. However, this move would not be straightforward and could punish impatient investors.