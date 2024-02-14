Bitcoin price forges north, eyes $55,000 despite Gensler questioning whether BTC is decentralized

Share:

Bitcoin price put the $50,000 milestone behind it after recording an intraday high of $52,043 on Wednesday.

BTC could extend the climb 5% to $55,000 amid rising momentum and a strong presence of bulls in the BTC market.

The bullish thesis will be invalidated if the apex crypto breaks and closes below $45,554.

Appearing on CNBC, SEC Chair Gary Gensler said Bitcoin is not decentralized, calling it a token of choice for ransomware.

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues with its bullish directional bias, inspiring hope for $55,000 market value. Elsewhere, the chair of the US SEC has defended that BTC is not decentralized.

Gensler questions whether BTC is decentralized

In an appearance with CNBC on Wednesday morning,US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler said Bitcoin is not decentralized. He described BTC as a clever accounting ledger.

Gensler also emphasized that Bitcoin has the leading market share among purveyors of ransomware. He describes the crypto field as an area rife with fraud and manipulation.

Comparing Bitcoin to the US Dollar, the Euro, and the Yen, the SEC executive said Bitcoin does not have the privilege these currencies enjoy, referring to a “support for one currency generally per economic region.” In his opinion, this economic difference makes BTC inferior.

Gensler highlights that the use case for Bitcoin is that it is a speculative investment, which makes it popular among investors.

₿: News anchor @JoeSquawk defends #bitcoin in a conversation with SEC Chair Gary Gensler this morning live on television. pic.twitter.com/DRIlWmTlxK — Documenting ₿itcoin (@DocumentingBTC) February 14, 2024