- Sei price shows signs of a reversal but needs confirmation.
- Investors can accumulate dips at $0.562 in a bullish scenario.
- A bearish outlook will see SEI correct to $0.306 and $0.215 support levels.
Sei (SEI) price is at a crossroads and could trigger a steep correction or potential bounce after setting up an all-time high (ATH) of $1.145 roughly a month ago. Based on the Bitcoin price action, a potential bounce will likely occur anytime now. If such a development occurs, SEI and other altcoins could disregard the signals and climb higher.
Understanding Sei price action
Sei price’s technicals suggest a potential correction in the works. To understand this, investors must note that an uptrend consists of higher highs and higher lows. A downtrend is made up of lower highs and lower lows. When the bullish momentum is exhausted, and the underlying asset is transitioning from being a bull market to a bear market, there are a few signs.
- The underlying asset produces a sell signal where the momentum indicators are declining, but the asset continues to rally.
- This phase usually consists of a rangebound movement, which is eventually breached.
- The third step involves the underlying asset producing a lower low, which is the first sign of bulls’ failure to defend the price. Following this, the asset produces a lower high, which showcases bulls’ inability or bears’ rising dominance. Here, profit-taking is wild and retail investors typically tend to buy the sell orders of smart money, who are cashing out.
- The fourth phase includes a reversal and the start of a downtrend or a bear market.
Sei price has shown all of these signs, including the bearish divergence between the underlying asset producing higher highs and the momentum indicators producing lower highs. The most recent price action for SEI has set up a lower low below the key swing low of $0.562 and a lower high below ATH of $1.145, signaling a potential reversal or the start of a bear market. Considering the current state of Bitcoin price, a bear market is unlikely. Therefore, altcoins’ recent 50-70% corrections are short-term profit-taking after months of up-only movement.
Going forward, investors must observe Sei price’s three-day candlestick closes around $0.562. A decisive move above this level will confirm a resurgence of bulls, which should be backed by an optimistic development in Bitcoin price as well for a higher chance of success. This move will likely be followed by a near-45% rally to $0.803, which is the midpoint of the $0.562 to $1.045 range.
SEI/USDT 3-day chart
Buying the dips
The aforementioned bullish scenario for Sei price will need investors to buy the dip around $0.562. However, a bearish outlook will likely unfold if Bitcoin price fails to recover here. Such a development will include a breakdown of $0.562 followed by a steep 45% correction into the $0.306 support level. Sidelined buyers looking for an opportunity to accumulate SEI could purchase the dips between $0.265 and $0.350, which is the weekly imbalance.
Ideally, long-term investors should consider accumulating SEI between $0.215 and $0.306 support levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
