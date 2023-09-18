Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: $40 million in total liquidations as BTC yanks

Share:

Bitcoin price is up almost 5% in the last day, with momentum indicators bolstering the bullish case, but resistance lies ahead.

Ethereum price is likely to face a rejection from the $1,682 level before a 10% pullback below the $1,552 range.

Ripple price coils up for a run down to the $0.4600 support level unless bulls show resilience.

Bitcoin (BTC) price sprinted north then pulled back in an interesting turn of events that saw up to $40 million in total liquidations within a day. Specifically, $30.95 million shorts against $11.95 million longs were liquidated.

BTC liquidations

Ethereum (ETH) price followed BTC in the fluctuations, just the only $10 million shorts were liquidated against $5 million longs. Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP) price is at an inflection point.

Bitcoin price has a big move on the cards

Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading with a bullish bias, although much remains to be said as it confronts a critical barrier at $27,500. However, momentum indicators suggest rising momentum, and if sustained, the flagship cryptocurrency could shatter this level, with the potential to extend into the $28,000 range.

Further north, and in a highly bullish case, Bitcoin price could rise to the supply zone at $29,367, confirming the uptrend above this supplier congestion zone.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is moving north, suggesting rising momentum, just like the Awesome Oscillator (AO) is flashing green to show bulls are leading the market.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart

Conversely, a rejection from the $27,500 level could catch longs off guard. This could send Bitcoin price south, with a forecasted target below the $26,640 range and into the foothold of the descending trendline.

In a dire case, the largest crypto by market capitalization could extend to the demand zone, confirming the downtrend below its mean threshold at $25,357, or worse, extrapolate lower in an attempted liquidity grab.

Ethereum price is committed to BTC

Ethereum (ETH) price has mirrored Bitcoin’s price action for a long time now, with its strong correlation suggesting it will follow the king of crypto to its next move. As such, with the momentum RSI and AO indicators painting a bullish picture, ETH could breach the $1,682 level and extend north.

ETH/USDT 1-day chart

However, a closer look suggests an impending slump in Ethereum price, just like in the case of BTC with a lot of uncollected liquidity resting underneath. With this, the largest altcoin by market capitalization is likely to correct below the $1,552 support level before a sustainable move north.

