Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: $40 million in total liquidations as BTC yanks

- Bitcoin price is up almost 5% in the last day, with momentum indicators bolstering the bullish case, but resistance lies ahead.
- Ethereum price is likely to face a rejection from the $1,682 level before a 10% pullback below the $1,552 range.
- Ripple price coils up for a run down to the $0.4600 support level unless bulls show resilience.
Bitcoin (BTC) price sprinted north then pulled back in an interesting turn of events that saw up to $40 million in total liquidations within a day. Specifically, $30.95 million shorts against $11.95 million longs were liquidated.
BTC liquidations
Ethereum (ETH) price followed BTC in the fluctuations, just the only $10 million shorts were liquidated against $5 million longs. Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP) price is at an inflection point.
Also Read: Bitcoin open interest outperformed crypto markets amid BTC Spot ETF hype
Bitcoin price has a big move on the cards
Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading with a bullish bias, although much remains to be said as it confronts a critical barrier at $27,500. However, momentum indicators suggest rising momentum, and if sustained, the flagship cryptocurrency could shatter this level, with the potential to extend into the $28,000 range.
Further north, and in a highly bullish case, Bitcoin price could rise to the supply zone at $29,367, confirming the uptrend above this supplier congestion zone.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is moving north, suggesting rising momentum, just like the Awesome Oscillator (AO) is flashing green to show bulls are leading the market.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, a rejection from the $27,500 level could catch longs off guard. This could send Bitcoin price south, with a forecasted target below the $26,640 range and into the foothold of the descending trendline.
In a dire case, the largest crypto by market capitalization could extend to the demand zone, confirming the downtrend below its mean threshold at $25,357, or worse, extrapolate lower in an attempted liquidity grab.
Also Read: Bitcoin punches above $27k, but analysts have bearish price predictions
Ethereum price is committed to BTC
Ethereum (ETH) price has mirrored Bitcoin’s price action for a long time now, with its strong correlation suggesting it will follow the king of crypto to its next move. As such, with the momentum RSI and AO indicators painting a bullish picture, ETH could breach the $1,682 level and extend north.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
However, a closer look suggests an impending slump in Ethereum price, just like in the case of BTC with a lot of uncollected liquidity resting underneath. With this, the largest altcoin by market capitalization is likely to correct below the $1,552 support level before a sustainable move north.
Also Read: Ethereum Layer 2 networks BASE, zkSync Era make history, ETH bites the dust
Ethereum FAQs
What is Ethereum?
Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain with smart contracts functionality. Serving as the basal network for the Ether (ETH) cryptocurrency, it is the second largest crypto and largest altcoin by market capitalization. The Ethereum network is tailored for scalability, programmability, security, and decentralization, attributes that make it popular among developers.
What blockchain technology does Ethereum use?
Ethereum uses decentralized blockchain technology, where developers can build and deploy applications that are independent of the central authority. To make this easier, the network has a programming language in place, which helps users create self-executing smart contracts. A smart contract is basically a code that can be verified and allows inter-user transactions.
What is staking?
Staking is a process where investors grow their portfolios by locking their assets for a specified duration instead of selling them. It is used by most blockchains, especially the ones that employ Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism, with users earning rewards as an incentive for committing their tokens. For most long-term cryptocurrency holders, staking is a strategy to make passive income from your assets, putting them to work in exchange for reward generation.
Why did Ethereum shift from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake?
Ethereum transitioned from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism in an event christened “The Merge.” The transformation came as the network wanted to achieve more security, cut down on energy consumption by 99.95%, and execute new scaling solutions with a possible threshold of 100,000 transactions per second. With PoS, there are less entry barriers for miners considering the reduced energy demands.
Ripple price faces major roadblock
Ripple (XRP) price is confronting a major roadblock, presented by the supply zone marked by a red order block. Its mean threshold at around $0.5373 is the level to breach for a confirmed uptrend, which could pave the way for an extension to $0.6098, or higher, potentially reaching the $0.7000 psychological level.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, a rejection from the supply zone or its mean threshold at $0.5373 is likely to send Ripple price toward the $0.4600 support level, or worse, plunge it back into the confines of the descending channel for a continued slump. A solid move below the midline of the channel at $0.4191 could mark the beginning of a new downtrend, considering it coincides with the last lower low of the previous uptrend.
Also Read: XRP is the next Bitcoin if we solve a multi-trillion-dollar problem, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
New York financial regulator to set higher standards for token listing, delisting
NYDFS, the regulator responsible for financial services and products registered by firms within the state, is about to issue new guidance for crypto firms with the aim to improve transparency about the process of listing and delisting crypto assets.
Shiba Inu whales move 1.52 trillion SHIB overnight, meme coin gears for recovery
Shiba Inu, one of the largest meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, seems to be gearing towards a price recovery, according to the latest on-chain developments. Large volume transfers initiated by whales moved 1.52 trillion SHIB tokens in the past 24 hours.
Chainlink could face increased selling pressure as $100 million worth of LINK tokens hit exchanges
Chainlink’s supply on exchanges has climbed with 18.75 million tokens hitting centralized exchanges like Binance. This represents $100 million worth of LINK tokens, which could create considerable selling pressure on Chainlink and a likely decline in the asset’s price.
Ethereum Layer 2 networks BASE, zkSync Era make history, ETH bites the dust
Ethereum recently hit a key milestone marking the one year anniversary of the Merge. In the past year, there has been an increase in activity on two Layer 2 chains: Coinbase’s BASE and zkSync Era.
Bitcoin: BTC contemplates crash in September
Bitcoin price remains unfazed by the US CPI announcement on September 13 and continues to move in a range. The weekly chart, however, shows a potential short-term recovery rally that could set the stage for a steep correction.